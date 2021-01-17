Stafford shooting suspect shot by deputies

A man suspected of shooting another man in Stafford County Sunday morning was shot by at least one of the deputies who responded to the scene, authorities said.

The initial victim and the suspect were both rushed to the hospital, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said, where they were listed in critical condition early Sunday afternoon.

Kimmitz said deputies went to the 1100 block of International Parkway at 10:15 a.m. in response to a report about shots fired. As deputies were on the way, they were informed that someone had been shot.

On the scene, deputies found a white man in his 40s or 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Kimmitz said. The suspect, also described only as a white man in his 40s or 50s, was found nearby brandishing a firearm and was shot by deputies, Kimmitz said.

No additional information was immediately available about the incident involving the two men or the suspect's actions that resulted in him being shot. Kimmitz said an investigation will likely be going on much of the day and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

