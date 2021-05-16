Stafford signs off on repairs to historic cemetery, but relative, official say more work needed

Although a developer has restored a historic cemetery to Stafford County’s satisfaction, a relative of those interred there believes there’s still a long way to go.
“I’d give him a 4 on a scale of 1 to 10,” said Gordon Silleck of Fredericksburg, a descent of those buried in the Wallace family cemetery, located within Liberty Hall Estates in southern Stafford.
Anita Dodd, chairwoman of Stafford’s Cemetery Committee, also said developer Barrie Peterson still has work to do after being served a list of violations by county officials over two years ago.
“I’ve been trying to figure out how the county is moving forward with trying to get him to comply to that [violations] list,” said Dodd.
In early 2019, Peterson’s team was clearing land for a new housing development, working near the old cemetery. At the time, it was buried in dense woods, surrounded by overgrown roots, weeds and knee-deep grass.
When the workers were finished, county officials inspected, then cited Peterson for nine alleged violations in and around the cemetery, including disturbing soil and vegetation and removing concrete slabs and a wrought iron fence. He was also cited for headstones and footstones being pulled from the ground and for improper grading.
“The dirt had been dug to about 4 inches and graded across the whole cemetery,” said Silleck. “Stones were sitting at all angles, there were footstones that didn’t match the headstones and it looked terrible.”
Since then, Silleck and Dodd both agree Peterson has made some improvements on the grounds, including erecting a 4-foot standard metal yard fence around the cemetery and installing a plaque bearing the Wallace family name.
The county says Peterson has complied to the county’s satisfaction.
“We have no authority over it now. Despite that, we have worked with Mr. Peterson to complete the items on the list. It is a civil matter between the parties now,” county community engagement manager Shannon Howell wrote in a March 11 email.
But Silleck said the plaque bearing the family name “looks like it’s the cheapest thing he could do” and the damage to his relatives’ headstones is “beyond comprehension.”
“[John Wallace’s] headstone was standing when [Peterson] took over, then it fell over and now, it’s just broken all into pieces,” said Silleck, who said he has photographic evidence to back his claim. “That was my red line right there. That’s how angry I am right now.”
Dodd said even though an archaeological study of the cemetery was conducted on behalf of Peterson in 2016, another study is needed today, as some of the headstones appear to be in the wrong place.
“[After the 2016 study] things just went very badly,” said Dodd. “We want to know exactly where the [headstones] belong, so we are asking for another delineation to determine where the grave shafts are now.”
Silleck said he would be satisfied if Peterson put in additional efforts to restore the monuments and the grounds to a more respectful condition.
Peterson is ready to move on.
“It is what it is,” said Peterson. “It’s been taken care of to the extent that we’re going to take care of it.”
