Stafford signs off on repairs to historic cemetery, but relative, official say more work needed

Since then, Silleck and Dodd both agree Peterson has made some improvements on the grounds, including erecting a 4-foot standard metal yard fence around the cemetery and installing a plaque bearing the Wallace family name.

The county says Peterson has complied to the county’s satisfaction.

“We have no authority over it now. Despite that, we have worked with Mr. Peterson to complete the items on the list. It is a civil matter between the parties now,” county community engagement manager Shannon Howell wrote in a March 11 email.

But Silleck said the plaque bearing the family name “looks like it’s the cheapest thing he could do” and the damage to his relatives’ headstones is “beyond comprehension.”

“[John Wallace’s] headstone was standing when [Peterson] took over, then it fell over and now, it’s just broken all into pieces,” said Silleck, who said he has photographic evidence to back his claim. “That was my red line right there. That’s how angry I am right now.”

Dodd said even though an archaeological study of the cemetery was conducted on behalf of Peterson in 2016, another study is needed today, as some of the headstones appear to be in the wrong place.