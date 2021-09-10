Stafford standoff ends with man's peaceful surrender

A nearly 12-hour standoff ended peacefully late Thursday in Stafford County, authorities said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Minuteman Circle in Stonegate Apartments shortly after noon to serve an emergency custody order on a 41-year-old man who had reported mental health issues. The order had been obtained by a family member.

Deputies and negotiators spent the rest of the day at the North Stafford complex trying to get the man to come out. The county SWAT team, a police dog and a drone were also utilized in the effort.

Twice the man came out, Kimmitz said, charging toward deputies with knives. He retreated back into the house both times after being struck by a Taser, pepper balls and "less lethal" rounds.

Police obtained a warrant charging the man with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and continued the negotiations. Finally, just before midnight, the man came out and surrendered peacefully. No one was injured.

The man was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he remained as of Friday afternoon. Police said arrangements have been made for him to receive a mental health evaluation in the jail.

