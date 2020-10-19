Stafford students win national award for their work on improving road safety

“I am just so proud of them,” said Stafford Supervisor Tom Coen, a Colonial Forge government teacher who mentored the students. “It just shows you what people can do when they work together and they work in the system and try to make things happen.”

Helen, 17, was killed in May 2019 when a truck struck her car as she attempted to turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from Abel Lake boat ramp. Limited visibility caused by tree limbs, high grass and overgrown vegetation along the road was cited as a likely factor in the crash.

Following the May 2019 accident, 13 of Helen’s classmates, wearing yellow—her favorite color—spoke at a Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting, asking that the county, “Clear the trees for Helen, please.”

The county did clear away the overgrowth, but the students wanted to do more to ensure the safety of the county’s rural roads. So they formed their organization, Changing Stafford’s Roads, and began meeting with local legislators to draft their own road safety bill.

Republican State Sen. Richard Stuart and Democratic Del. Josh Cole, both of whom represent large parts of Stafford, became bipartisan supporters of Helen’s Law, which allows for localities to be in control of mowing overgrown vegetation instead of relying on the Virginia Department of Transportation.