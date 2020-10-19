Stafford students win national award for their work on improving road safety

Less than a year after Colonial Forge High School student Helen Wang was killed in a car accident in May 2019, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed “Helen’s Law,” a bill with the goal of preventing similar fatal accidents.
A group of 13 of Helen’s Colonial Forge classmates worked with their local representatives and senators to draft the bill and advocated for its passage by the Virginia General Assembly.
Last week, the students and the organization they founded, Changing Stafford’s Roads, earned a 2020 Purpose Award from PR Week, a national magazine for the public relations industry. The Purpose Awards recognize organizations and individuals that use creative ideas to further positive causes.
Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner said the Colonial Forge students’ award-winning effort “is a remarkable example of activism, drive, and passion for change.”
“As teenagers, they represent the positive power of change,” Kizner said.
The students won in the category Best Student Campaign. Runners-up in that category included “Retire Segregation,” a campaign by the youth-led advocacy group IntegrateNYC and two college campaigns—“ProBono 2019” by Boston University PRLab; and “Count Smiling Faces in Beautiful Places” by The Carolina Agency of the University of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communication.
“I am just so proud of them,” said Stafford Supervisor Tom Coen, a Colonial Forge government teacher who mentored the students. “It just shows you what people can do when they work together and they work in the system and try to make things happen.”
Helen, 17, was killed in May 2019 when a truck struck her car as she attempted to turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from Abel Lake boat ramp. Limited visibility caused by tree limbs, high grass and overgrown vegetation along the road was cited as a likely factor in the crash.
Following the May 2019 accident, 13 of Helen’s classmates, wearing yellow—her favorite color—spoke at a Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting, asking that the county, “Clear the trees for Helen, please.”
The county did clear away the overgrowth, but the students wanted to do more to ensure the safety of the county’s rural roads. So they formed their organization, Changing Stafford’s Roads, and began meeting with local legislators to draft their own road safety bill.
Republican State Sen. Richard Stuart and Democratic Del. Josh Cole, both of whom represent large parts of Stafford, became bipartisan supporters of Helen’s Law, which allows for localities to be in control of mowing overgrown vegetation instead of relying on the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Effective July 2020, localities in the commonwealth are now able to use a private contractor to remove overgrown trees that pose a danger to drivers.
“[The students] stayed positive, they stayed productive, they stayed nonpartisan,” said Coen. “It’s very impressive.”
Most of the students have since graduated from Colonial Forge and are at college, but Coen said he’d like to keep them involved as Stafford and other localities figure out how to implement Helen’s Law.
The video the students submitted to the Purpose Awards can be seen at facebook.com/StaffordSchools/videos.
