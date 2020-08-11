Stafford summer camp gives teens hands-on lessons in drones, robots and cybersecurity

Etsub said that she’d taken an honors engineering course her freshman year in high school, and got to help build and program a race car using Python in a summer camp in 2018. She’d thought about becoming an engineer, then considered studying to be a neurologist or neurosurgeon. Now, after being at the camp, she’s eyeing a career in technology, science or possibly cybersecurity.

“It’s really fun. It’s something that I actually like doing,” she said. “I’ve never really had the opportunity to, like, practice hands-on medicine, and having hands-on experience on cyber, it’s like oh, wow, this is fun. It’s something that I can use on a daily basis.”

Amat Guye, a rising junior who also participates in the JROTC program at Columbia Heights, said he's thinking about what he wants to study in college, and the summer camp expanded his ideas of what he could become. He's considering becoming a medical engineer, and said technology could provide new tools for such things as heart surgery and to help those with disabilities. He said he also enjoyed flying drones, and realized they could be useful in a variety of situations such as delivering food during a flood.