Stafford supervisors appropriate bond funds for new high school design

Stafford supervisors voted Tuesday to appropriate nearly $6.7 million in Virginia Public School Authority bond funds to continue the design and engineering phases for the county’s sixth high school.

Discussions are underway between a developer and the school division on purchasing land off U.S. 17 across from Village Parkway in the Hartwood District for the school.

“The Stafford County School Board is interested in purchasing an 83.48886-acre portion of the referenced property and necessary easements for the proposed sixth high school,” Chris Fulmer, the school division’s assistant superintendent of finance and administration, wrote in a letter provided to The Free Lance–Star by the developer.

The new high school is expected to cost $125.5 million. The county’s fifth high school, Mountain View, was built in 2005 at a cost of $46.6 million. A new Stafford High School was built in 2015 on the same land as the one it replaced at a cost of $66.6 million.