Stafford supervisors appropriate bond funds for new high school design

Stafford supervisors voted Tuesday to appropriate nearly $6.7 million in Virginia Public School Authority bond funds to continue the design and engineering phases for the county’s sixth high school.
Discussions are underway between a developer and the school division on purchasing land off U.S. 17 across from Village Parkway in the Hartwood District for the school.
“The Stafford County School Board is interested in purchasing an 83.48886-acre portion of the referenced property and necessary easements for the proposed sixth high school,” Chris Fulmer, the school division’s assistant superintendent of finance and administration, wrote in a letter provided to The Free Lance–Star by the developer.
The new high school is expected to cost $125.5 million. The county’s fifth high school, Mountain View, was built in 2005 at a cost of $46.6 million. A new Stafford High School was built in 2015 on the same land as the one it replaced at a cost of $66.6 million.
During the same meeting Tuesday, supervisors unanimously agreed to rely on the school division to investigate the circumstances that led to delays in bus service at the beginning of the school year. Supervisor Crystal Vanuch told supervisors the School Board recently created a citizen-based transportation advisory committee to explore the issue and suggested the school division provide the findings of that report to supervisors. Supervisors agreed to a Dec. 31 deadline for the report.
Supervisors also voted unanimously to adopt a strategy to allocate the second round of American Rescue Plan funds coming to the county as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board had previously authorized several projects for the first round of funds received in May, including $3 million for countywide fiber-optic cable, $1.6 million to install a 3,000-foot sewer system on Cedar Lane to support economic development projects southwest of the courthouse and $450,000 for an access drive to the Patawomeck Tribe museum and cultural center.
Projects targeted for the second round of funds include $4.8 million for public safety improvements, $2.4 million for a water transmission mainline from Enon Road to Centerport Parkway and over $2 million for fiber-optic cable and Wi-Fi access points.
An anticipated vote on Mainline, a proposed apartment complex on U.S. 17 in Falmouth, was deferred until February. The proposal, which was deferred from last month to last night’s meeting, calls for the rezoning of 44 rural residential acres to urban mixed-use to accommodate 84 one-bedroom, 132 two-bedroom and 38 three-bedroom apartments in 11 separate three-story buildings.
Supporters of the project believe it will bring much-needed commercial business to a well-traveled area of Falmouth. Opponents say the project will add even more cars to southern Stafford and will put further strain on overcrowded public schools. Other opponents said the project will negatively affect the nearby Rappahannock River and Falls Run tributary.
On Oct. 19, supervisors will vote on a proposal to install lighting along Onville Road on several Dominion Energy utility poles. Supervisor Tinesha Allen said the poorly lit roadway is hazardous to motorists and pedestrians.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438