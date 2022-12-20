Stafford supervisors approve 2 million-square-foot logistics center in North Stafford

Stafford County supervisors have approved another large industrial complex near the Courthouse Road interchange in North Stafford.

Early last week, supervisors voted 6–1 to rezone some 188 acres about 2,000 feet south of Courthouse Road on the west side of Interstate 95 at the terminus of Cedar Lane. Northpoint Development of Bethesda, Maryland, plans to build the Austin Ridge Logistics Center, which will eventually include four buildings that combined will offer slightly more than 2 million square feet of multitenant industrial space. Future access to the northern portion of the site that’s heavily wooded will be possible through a planned extension of Austin Ridge Drive.

Mike Zuraf, the county’s principal planner, told supervisors last week Northpoint's $260 million project is expected to employ from 738 to 842 new employees and will generate about $22 million in county real estate tax revenue over the next 10 years.

Zuraf said a water line to serve the new complex will also be run, and residents of Cedar Lane who are on well water can pay the connection fee to be hooked up to that county water source if they wish. Charlie Payne, the attorney for Northpoint, said any residential wells in that neighborhood that are affected by the construction of the new facility will also be redrilled at no cost to the homeowner.

Zuraf told supervisors that although the new industrial complex was previously approved by the county’s planning commission on a 5–1 vote, the complex is not only inconsistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, but it would also add another 2,800 vehicles to the Courthouse Road interchange every day. Following a review of the site plans, VDOT also expressed some concerns with the increased number of trucks being placed on the Courthouse Road interchange.

Aquia District Supervisor Pam Yeung—the sole supervisor to oppose the new project Tuesday—asked Payne what the builder intended to do to address VDOT’s concerns.

“That did not come from its engineering or technical team, that came from its long-range planning folks,” Payne said. “There’s no recommendation from VDOT on that statement. What they’re saying is … that that interchange is designed to handle truck traffic.”

Zuraf said the traffic study submitted to the county with the application showed the project would negatively impact several intersections along Courthouse Road near Austin Ridge Drive during the afternoon peak hours of travel.

“They would have an overall service level of D with an increased delay at several of the traffic movements at that intersection,” Zuraf said.

Zuraf said some of those concerns should be alleviated after the issuance of the first occupancy permit for the new facility. Zuraf said at that time, the builder will construct a 150-foot westbound left turn lane along Courthouse Road, a two-lane extension of Austin Ridge Drive to allow for connection to Courthouse Road, a 91-foot right-of-way along the Austin Ridge Drive extension and a gated emergency access to the site for the future extension of Centerport Road and Cedar Lane. The developer is also giving $100,000 to offset some of the emergency response expenses associated with the project.

The Austin Ridge Logistics Center is the latest project to be added to an already congested interchange in the northern region of the county.

Two years ago, county supervisors voted unanimously to rezone and reclassify wooded land in Stafford’s courthouse area near the Interstate 95 interchange to become Burns Corner. That project is being built as four quadrants that include about 215,000 square feet of commercial development space, restaurants, stores, medical offices and a day care center. A new hotel, drug store and supermarket are also planned.

Two months ago, supervisors voted 6–1 to allow builders to begin work on a 250,000-square-foot commercial warehouse next to the 533,634-square-foot DHL distribution center that supervisors approved last March. That $72 million facility is expected to bring about 1,800 vehicles per day to the Courthouse Road interchange.

Last June, supervisors voted 4–3 to rezone 28 acres of county land near the courthouse to accommodate Downtown Stafford, a new development that county officials say will be a pedestrian-friendly town center where people can live, dine and shop.

Plans for the site, which sits parallel to the southern edge of Courthouse Road near the U.S. 1 interchange, call for 2,400 homes and 70 townhouses. Just east of that project, a 6-acre Fountain Park development is also under construction. County officials previously said Fountain Park, which could include seven buildings totaling almost 70,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail and restaurant space, will serve as the gateway for visitors to Downtown Stafford.