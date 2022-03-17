Stafford supervisors approve $750,000 to address Brooke Road flooding

Some residents along a rural, frequently flooded stretch of Brooke Road in southern Stafford County are seeing a glimmer of hope.

“I’ve been in this fight for four years now and basically, we’re desperate for something to happen,” Karen Kalinski said. “Any action that [county supervisors] take on this would be good.”

Kalinski, who lives on Maple Wood Drive, said the persistent flooding of Brooke Road’s S-curves between Raven Road and Maplewood Drive, has been an “exhausting, frustrating problem” for years for all the homeowners in the vicinity every time there’s a steady rainfall. To add to the frustration, the S-curve route that runs parallel to Accokeek Creek and Crow’s Nest is also the only way area residents can reach their homes, as no alternate roadway or bypass exists.

On Tuesday, Stafford supervisors voted unanimously to obligate $750,000 in county funds to hire the engineering firm Timmons Group of Richmond to begin right-of-way acquisitions and design work ahead of a total roadway realignment project of the affected area.

“It’s a task order to begin the design work for the Brooke Road reconstruction project,” county spokesman Andrew Spence said. “More importantly, it’s to begin the acquisition of the right-of-way and easements to develop the proposed realignment.”

Although the supervisors’ decision to hire the firm earlier this week is a hopeful sign for area residents, Spence said challenges still lie ahead. Right-of-way acquisitions are a “heavy lift” in any transportation project, he said.

“That’s why the Courthouse at [U.S.] 1 widening is taking so long,” Spence said. “Many individual properties are along that road that you have to work with in terms of acquiring the right-of-way and easement rights.”

County documents show Brooke Road’s permanent fix is included in the county’s capital improvement plan, with an estimated total cost of about $7.5 million. Roadway design estimates from Timmons are expected to be ready for approval in July 2023. The right-of-way phase is estimated to begin in August 2023 before moving into the construction phase in January 2025. The county is basing its schedule on an anticipated $4.5 million grant from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program the county applied for late last year.

“We feel, based on the grant criteria and everything involved, that the Brooke Road project as we all know it—with the flooding and the S-curves—would score very, very well,” said Paul Santay, the county’s director of development services. “This really falls in line with obtaining hopefully about $4.8 million out of the $7.5 million for the road project that’s shown in the [capital improvement program].”

During the last several years, the flooded roadway has not only stranded motorists in their own homes, but has completely washed away some cars.

During a November 2020 downpour, a 74-year-old woman’s car became submerged as she tried to traverse the roadway. Two local residents helped her to shore after she climbed out and swam away from her Toyota Prius, which soon vanished below the water’s surface.

“I said, please God, let it turn around,” said Maria Edgar, hoping her car would change course away from a deep pool of water and float back to higher ground. “I realized the water was starting to come in. I could hear it, and kept screaming for help, someone to call 911. The water was so cold. It was freezing cold.”

Kalinski said flooding wasn’t a huge problem when her family first moved into their home 12 years ago, but ever since 2018 when she recalls Brooke Road being completely closed eight times because of high water, the situation has continued to deteriorate.

“It’s gotten progressively worse,” Kalinski said. “My old car’s electrical system had $3,000 worth of damage because of the [high] water.”

Attempts by VDOT in recent years to combat the flooding—pumping water away from the roadway, cleaning and vacuuming debris from surrounding culverts, placing portable message boards to warn motorists and building retaining walls to keep water and debris contained—have brought only minimal relief to local residents.

“It used to be a mild inconvenience, but now it has become downright dangerous to life and property,” Sherrie Thuot of Rolling Brooke Court said over a year ago. “The fact that Stafford County residents have to stage cars, get hotel rooms, walk through the woods, miss work, appointments and other obligations, check the tide charts before going out or coming in, is unacceptable.”

Residents surrounding the S-curves have also spent their own time and money to build a wide, safe foot-path around the flooded area so residents could make their way around the flooding on foot. Bill Hoyt, the executive director of the Stafford County SPCA who lives on Windermere Drive, led a community effort to clear the woods on his property to construct a trail, build steps on steep grades, install concrete pavers and trail markings and keep the path clear of trip and fall hazards.

“I wanted to make the trail as safe as possible,” Hoyt said. “They’re walking through carrying school bags, bags of groceries, all the signs of normal life are being transported by hand through my woods because people can’t get in and they can’t get out.”

One year ago, VDOT officials said $1.5 million for an emergency-use-only connector for motorists to travel between Windermere Drive and Crestwood Lane will come from VDOT’s existing maintenance and operations funds, along with maintenance and operations funds that would have otherwise been expended to combat Brooke Road flooding.

“The emergency access road is to be designed and constructed by Stafford County,” Marcie Parker, VDOT’s Fredericksburg district engineer, wrote in an email Thursday. “VDOT has agreed to reimburse the county for the construction work up to $1.5 million. The county has not asked for any reimbursement as of this date.”

Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary said she anticipates VDOT will do additional work on Brooke Road near the S-curves in the coming months that would not only help reduce the amount of water left standing on the roadway, but would also allow the S-curves to remain open for motorists and emergency services vehicles while the new roadway is being built.

“My desire is not to do the access road if at all possible,” Gary said.

She said she hopes a bypass around the existing S-curves will negate the need for a separate bypass between Windermere Drive and Crestwood Lane.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.