Stafford supervisors approve another mega-warehouse along Centreport corridor

Stafford supervisors have approved a $95 million mega-warehouse and distribution center along the Centreport Parkway corridor that’s expected to add more than 2,000 delivery trucks to roads in the county every day after it’s fully up and running.
In a unanimous vote during a Tuesday night joint meeting with the county’s planning commissioners, supervisors rezoned 231 acres previously slated for single-family homes to accommodate a new 933,000-square-foot facility whose tenants, county officials said, are still unknown.
“First time in my 16 years on the board that we have actually eliminated a subdivision,” said Hartwood Supervisor Gary Snellings.
“We’re taking 170 single-family homes out of that area,” said Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke.
But Planning Commission Vice Chairman Bart Randall, one of two commissioners who opposed the project, is concerned about what’s coming into the area.
Randall told supervisors the $500,000 the developer is proffering for road repairs might not be enough to counter the additional truck traffic expected to and from the facility. Randall also asked the projects’ representative if his client would commit to limiting the number of expected vehicles per day to 2,353.
“I think it would be in the best interest of the applicant, and of what we’re trying to do with the county, that we proffer what we’ve proposed,” attorney Charlie Payne replied.
“That’s my point: We’re proffering everything for the applicant and nothing that’s to the benefit of the county,” Randall said.
The land rezoned for the project at Oakenwold Lane and Mountain View Road is bisected by Potomac Creek. Portions of the tract also contain wetlands, critical resource protection areas and the parcel lies within three dam-break inundation zones.
A September archaeological evaluation of structures on the Oakenwold tract reveal the site contains 60 archaeological resources and 51 architectural resources within a one-mile radius of the site itself. It also includes Oakenwold House, a 19th-century farmhouse, vacant since 1993.
Alane Callander of Falmouth remembers visiting the farmhouse about 40 years ago for a social event. “It was a historic home, it had all the character of a historic home,” she said.
On Sept. 2, Stafford County Historical Commission Chairwoman Anita Dodd wrote planning commissioners and supervisors objecting to the demolition of the home and the handling of its historic relics. Dodd believes Oakenwold, built in 1855, is a significant cultural resource and is eligible for consideration on the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
“The vernacular Gothic Revival style of the house is significant, as it is the only example of this style in Stafford County,” wrote Dodd. “It is rare, in Stafford County, for the outbuildings associated with a 19th century house to survive.”
Dodd said the same September archaeological study also revealed the farm was occupied by the Union military in the early 1860s during the Civil War. Even earlier, the land was occupied by Native Americans.
“It was really a family home and farm for most of its life,” said Dodd.
Before the home is demolished by contractors, Dodd said members of the historical commission will gather and store artifacts at a county facility, including portions of the Aquia sandstone used as the foundation and some of the glass windows from the house.
“There’s really not much of anything else out there. The house is in pretty bad shape,” said Dodd. “It’s always upsetting to me to lose something, but you also have to kind of look at the practical side of it and basically get what you can out of it. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Tuesday night’s approval of the warehouse will be added to another project approved by supervisors early last month that allowed Amazon to open a 200,000-square-foot delivery facility on another 61 acres on the Centreport corridor. Directly across the street from that new complex will be another 457,000-square-foot distribution facility whose occupants still have not been disclosed.
Just north of Mountain View Road and the FedEx facility, even more large-scale construction is ongoing.
Last November, Stafford County supervisors voted to rezone 178 wooded acres along the parkway to make way for a sprawling facility that includes about 3 million square feet of warehouse space. A representative from the property management firm based in Fairfax did not name any companies or businesses that might one day occupy the space, but previously told supervisors the project could ultimately be “distribution, data [center], innovation or manufacturing.”
