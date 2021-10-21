Stafford supervisors approve another mega-warehouse along Centreport corridor

Dodd said the same September archaeological study also revealed the farm was occupied by the Union military in the early 1860s during the Civil War. Even earlier, the land was occupied by Native Americans.

“It was really a family home and farm for most of its life,” said Dodd.

Before the home is demolished by contractors, Dodd said members of the historical commission will gather and store artifacts at a county facility, including portions of the Aquia sandstone used as the foundation and some of the glass windows from the house.

“There’s really not much of anything else out there. The house is in pretty bad shape,” said Dodd. “It’s always upsetting to me to lose something, but you also have to kind of look at the practical side of it and basically get what you can out of it. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Tuesday night’s approval of the warehouse will be added to another project approved by supervisors early last month that allowed Amazon to open a 200,000-square-foot delivery facility on another 61 acres on the Centreport corridor. Directly across the street from that new complex will be another 457,000-square-foot distribution facility whose occupants still have not been disclosed.