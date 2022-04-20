Stafford supervisors approve budget, set new tax rates

Stafford County supervisors approved a fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday, setting the county’s real estate tax rate at 85 cents per $100 of assessed value. The new rate, which is lower than the advertised rate of 88.5 cents, will add about $287 to the average homeowner’s annual tax bill compared to 2021.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke introduced the measure that eventually passed 4–3 for the new budget that takes effect July 1.

“We would all love to be at 88 cents, but when you look at the cost of inflation right now and the assessed values of all the homes, I found that very difficult to do,” Bohmke said.

Home values in the county are up 24% since the last assessment two years ago, and the average home is now worth $409,000.

Supervisor Monica Gary, who agreed with Bohmke’s proposal, said residents do not need a significant tax increase.

“Things are tight right now, and that’s not just us managing a budget, it’s you all managing your homes and trying to figure out how to buy groceries that are increasing and gas that is increasing and it just seems like everything is going up,” Gary said.

Supervisor Tinisha Allen, who along with Supervisors Pam Yeung and Crystal Vanuch voted against Bohmke’s proposal, said many of the county’s needs are not being met.

“You see what the roads look like, you see what the labor market looks like, the amenities, all that’s lacking,” Allen said. “So for me, an extra $4 million isn’t going to get us there.”

About two dozen residents spoke at the Tuesday meeting, most of them in support of the advertised rate of 88.5 cents, which they said would help improve the county’s school system and better compensate its educators.

“Actually Madame Chair (Vanuch), this afternoon at the 3 o’clock meeting you had said that this last budget was super hard to do because of the compounded needs that have bottlenecked,” Shannon Fingerholz of Stafford said. “And if we lower that tax rate, we’re just going to bottleneck ourselves even further down the line and tighten those strings on those teachers that do actually work for every single dollar and then some.”

Supervisors were able to drop 3.5 cents below the advertised tax rate by removing about $7.6 million from outgoing County Administrator Fred Presley’s proposed budget. Supervisors also moved several projects from the county’s Capital Improvement Program to a future bond referendum.

The projects removed from the CIP include renovating the White Oak and Brooke fire stations and building a new fire station at Embry Mill. Also removed were renovations at Drew Middle School and the Gari Melchers Complex, a new fleet services facility, the North Stafford High School fine arts wing and the acquisition of classroom space at the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus.

The county’s new budget provides increases of about $9 million for public safety, $8.4 million for education and $4.9 million for transportation projects. It also boosts the county’s meals tax to 6% and its transient occupancy tax to 7%. County utility bills will rise 2.5%, but the personal property tax rate—which mainly applies to motor vehicles—dropped from $6.10 per $100 of assessed value to $4.49.

Other items included in the new budget include 2% pay raises for all non-public safety scale employees and additional money to fully fund public safety step-plan employees. It includes a 4.5% increase in salary scales for general government employees and a 3.75% increase for public safety step-plan employees. It authorizes 42 new county positions, including eight new deputies, four communications officers, three fire and rescue battalion chiefs and two six-member fire crews.

The county’s CIP includes both county and school projects totaling about $808 million over a 10-year period. One of the biggest projects in the county’s package is $51 million toward the initial construction of High School No. 6, planned to be built in southern Stafford on U.S. 17.

The budget for county schools includes $4.4 million for teacher step salary increases, $1.5 million for bus driver salaries, $1 million for school pay increases and $1.1 million in per-pupil cost increases.

Tax bills will be sent to county residents May 5. Real estate and personal property tax payments will be due June 6.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

