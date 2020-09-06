Stafford supervisors approve diversity advisory coalition

Stafford supervisors have unanimously agreed to create a diversity advisory coalition in the county.

The idea to form multicultural coalitions like the one planned in Stafford sprang up across the country amid protests that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd during an arrest by police in Minneapolis. The idea called for citizen-based groups to weigh in on citizen concerns related to social injustice and discrimination.

According to the Sept. 1 resolution, the new coalition will “promote inclusion of and quality of life for all citizens by identifying issues and making recommendations to appropriate agencies concerning the county’s changing demographics and diverse needs.”

The resolution further states the coalition would advise supervisors on policies and activities that help foster diversity, equity and inclusion within the county. The coalition would also make recommendations to supervisors to “enhance Stafford County government’s ability to communicate with and to deliver services more effectively to minority and diverse residents and business owners within the county.”