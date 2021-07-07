Stafford supervisors approve Fountain Park apartment and retail development

Stafford supervisors voted 4–3 on Tuesday to rezone a 6-acre parcel at the corner of U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road to become Fountain Park—a new development of apartments and retail stores that will serve as a gateway to what county officials are calling Downtown Stafford.
“We’re excited with the opportunity,” said Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Jarrell Properties of Fredericksburg, which owns the land. “It’s going to be a gathering place where Stafford County residents can meet with their neighbors, their friends, to be able to show off where Stafford County is going.”
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer introduced the motion to approve the deal between the county and Jarrell, which was opposed by Supervisors Gary Snellings, Crystal Vanuch and Meg Bohmke.
Tuesday’s discussion and vote on Fountain Park was almost delayed due to an injunction filed last week in Stafford Circuit Court by former county Supervisor Cord Sterling. Sterling’s case, which was dismissed Tuesday by Judge Victoria Willis, had argued, in part, that several actions taken by the county and some supervisors hindered public transparency and suppressed public involvement with the project.
Dudenhefer told supervisors on Tuesday it was time to move forward on the Downtown Stafford and Fountain Park projects, both of which he said have had ample time in the public spotlight.
“This is the furthest we’ve gotten on it, so to say we should slow down, to me, that’s one of the more ridiculous things I’ve ever heard,” said Dudenhefer. “There was no conspiracy to not let people speak ... They’ve had plenty, plenty of opportunities, but all of a sudden people now say, oh, you weren’t given an opportunity to speak, I’d say that’s nonsense.”
Bohmke told supervisors one of the reasons she opposed Fountain Park was the additional traffic the new project might bring to an already busy Courthouse Road interchange.
“Stafford County is a parking lot almost every day,” said Bohmke. “As you all know, there’s an accident every day. The question is, how will it impact our secondary roads? It impacts them greatly.”
But just last month, some residents in southern Stafford were surprised to learn of a new proposal Bohmke introduced to build 141 homes outside the county’s targeted growth area along rural Clift Farm Road. If approved by supervisors later this year, that project will add nearly 800 additional vehicles to the 10,000 vehicles that already travel Leeland Road each day, according to a traffic study conducted by Jarrell Properties, the same developer handling the Fountain Park project.
County spokesman Andrew Spence said since May 2020, Downtown Stafford has been on the supervisors’ agenda 20 times, with 15 discussions on the Fountain Park project alone.
“The [Fountain Park] public hearing was May 18, and we kept the public hearing open until June 15,” said Spence. “That’s three times on the agenda, just in the last month and a half.”
Hicks said Jarrell has been looking for restaurants and other retail businesses to fill the project. He said seven different buildings totaling almost 70,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail and restaurant space will be built at Fountain Park within the next seven to 10 years. Hicks said 309 apartments are planned, and 95 percent of them will be one- or two-bedroom units. Hicks said he anticipates some of those apartments will be set aside for people looking for more affordable housing.
Jarrell has provided proposals for county officials to consider that might offset some of the housing expenses for those who qualify for workforce housing, a term widely used for those with insufficient income to obtain housing in close proximity to their place of employment. Hicks said details of a possible assistance plan will be discussed with county officials over the next several weeks.
Supervisors hope the Fountain Park project will eventually blend into the 28-acre Downtown Stafford development, approved by county supervisors last month.
County officials say Downtown Stafford will be a pedestrian-friendly “town center” along Courthouse Road. The project would be the latest addition to the Courthouse Road corridor that already has a 550,000-square-foot DHL distribution facility at Wyche Road under construction, as well as the 26-acre Burns Corner project, which includes 214,000 square feet of commercial development space, drive-thru restaurants, medical offices, a day care center, office buildings and a Sheetz gas station. A new hotel, drug store and supermarket will also be added as the project develops.
Downtown Stafford will sit parallel to the southern edge of Courthouse Road, just west of Fountain Park. The Downtown Stafford proposal includes 2,400 multifamily units and 70 townhouses.
Hicks said a sign will soon be erected on the grounds of Fountain Park outlining the timeline of the project, including a July deadline a year from now, when Jarrell is scheduled to deliver a temporary overflow parking lot just west of Fountain Park to be used during construction of the county’s new $45 million courthouse. That new building, which will be positioned adjacent to the Chichester Building at 1245 Courthouse Road, is scheduled to open in fiscal year 2030, but it’s still in the design phase.
For now, Hicks said his company will work with county staff to home in on storm water requirements, as well as road and utility configurations, to prepare the site to become Fountain Park.
“That usually takes three or four months, so hopefully by the beginning of the year, you’ll start to see some dirt move,” said Hicks.
