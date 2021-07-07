Stafford supervisors approve Fountain Park apartment and retail development

“The [Fountain Park] public hearing was May 18, and we kept the public hearing open until June 15,” said Spence. “That’s three times on the agenda, just in the last month and a half.”

Hicks said Jarrell has been looking for restaurants and other retail businesses to fill the project. He said seven different buildings totaling almost 70,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail and restaurant space will be built at Fountain Park within the next seven to 10 years. Hicks said 309 apartments are planned, and 95 percent of them will be one- or two-bedroom units. Hicks said he anticipates some of those apartments will be set aside for people looking for more affordable housing.

Jarrell has provided proposals for county officials to consider that might offset some of the housing expenses for those who qualify for workforce housing, a term widely used for those with insufficient income to obtain housing in close proximity to their place of employment. Hicks said details of a possible assistance plan will be discussed with county officials over the next several weeks.

Supervisors hope the Fountain Park project will eventually blend into the 28-acre Downtown Stafford development, approved by county supervisors last month.