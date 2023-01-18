Stafford supervisors approve new Chick-fil-A

Stafford County supervisors unanimously approved a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Stafford that will include two drive-thru lanes and an innovative kitchen that company representatives say will speed service to customers.

On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A’s regional development manager Brent Edmiston told supervisors his company learned many customer service lessons during the pandemic, including how to expeditiously provide meals to customers when dining rooms were closed. Edmiston said the newly designed kitchen space in Stafford’s new restaurant and the latest equipment that fills it will help streamline operations.

“We want to be able to provide the latest prototype here,” said Edmiston.

A similarly designed Chick-fil-A exists at 10419 Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania County. Edmiston said the new North Stafford location looks similar, but offers additional amenities.

“This one will have a playground and a bypass lane, a third (lane) all the way around, where the other one does not,” Edmiston said.

With Tuesday’s approval by county supervisors, Mike Zuraf, the county’s principal planner, said representatives from Chick-fil-A will now submit a site plan to the county, which will include a timeline for the project’s completion.

The restaurant will be on the north side of Garrisonville Road near the Shelton Shop Road intersection. The 1.8-acre lot is next to a 7-Eleven that sits between Space Way and Parkside Lane in the 900 block of Garrisonville Road.

Edmiston told supervisors the new restaurant is a big improvement from North Stafford’s other Chick-fil-A, located just south of the new eatery on Dunn Drive. That 22-year-old business has only one vehicle lane where customers first order their meal and then receive their food at a drive-up window in the same lane. Patrons waiting for orders at this location often queue up in vehicle travel lanes near the business.

Zuraf said customers will access the restaurant through an entrance to the site that already exists on Garrisonville Road. He said vehicles can also get to the restaurant through inter-parcel connections.

Zuraf said a traffic study conducted in the area determined the site entrance off Garrisonville Road would continue to operate at an “acceptable” level of service, but slight delays for motorists could be experienced at the Shelton Shop and Garrisonville road traffic signal.

Zuraf said those delays should be eliminated as a result of a $78 million planned widening of Garrisonville Road in the county’s capital improvement plan. Zuraf said, if approved, that project would help “improve the overall service level of the intersection and improve the capacity.”

On Tuesday, county officials said the Commonwealth Transportation Board had released preliminary scores showing that three Stafford County VDOT Smart Scale projects totaling about $50 million had scored well on their way to final funding, including the widening of Garrisonville Road from Eustace Road to Shelton Shop Road.

“If they are funded, our CIP has the design to start in fiscal year 2024,” said county spokesman Andrew Spence.

County Administrator Randy Vosburg told supervisors the two other projects on their way to approval in the next several weeks include improvements at U.S. 1 and Layhill Road and adding left turn lanes onto U.S. 1 from both Eskimo Hill and American Legion roads.