Stafford supervisors approve redistricting plan

As a result of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau late last year, Stafford supervisors on Tuesday approved new voting district boundaries within the county and added 10 new voting precincts to meet the demands of a rising population in the county.

With the exception of the Garrisonville District, whose voting boundaries remain unchanged, the six remaining voting districts in Stafford County are now slightly different. County officials said all registered voters in Stafford will receive a new voter registration card by mail that includes the location of their new polling site.

Changes include Quantico, which now falls under the Griffis–Widewater district; the Rock Hill district, which extends further south to Poplar Road; and the Aquia Harbour subdivision, which now falls entirely in the Aquia district. In addition, the Falmouth district boundary extends north toward the Aquia District along Accokeek Creek and Courthouse Road, the George Washington district now extends west along U.S. 17 to include the Celebrate Virginia community; and the Hartwood district is now completely west of Interstate 95.

The reshuffling of county voting districts, or redistricting, occurs every 10 years following a national census. The time-consuming process is intended to give all communities equal access to political representation. In Stafford’s case, more than 28,000 people have moved to the county since the last census was conducted a decade ago.

Last fall, the census bureau’s numbers revealed the Fredericksburg region had grown 15.5 percent overall since the last national census, with Stafford County having the biggest gains in the region. Numbers show the population in Stafford grew by 21.7 percent since 2010, rising from 128,961 residents in 2010 to 156,927 in 2020.

Tony DeTora, chairman of the Stafford County Republican Committee, told supervisors he was impressed with the way the county ultimately arrived at a solution. He said while the new district lines are not perfect, he did not hear a single complaint from “anybody in the county” about the new lines county supervisors approved.

“I know there are differences of opinion, the growth that we’ve seen is extraordinary, and to be able to come together and find a way forward, I think that it shows great leadership,” DeTora said. “I think it shows a wonderful commitment to the county.”

Clifford Heinzer, who chairs Stafford County’s Democratic Committee, told supervisors the newly drawn district lines will ensure Republican dominance on Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors’ for the next 10 years.

“I think the reason for this is that you see an increasing concentration of blue voters in districts that already lean blue,” Heinzer said. “And making some of the redder districts redder.”

Heinzer said a better job at redistricting could have better served the county’s voters by providing more competition between candidates of the Republican and Democrat parties.

“I don’t think we’ve achieved that with the current plan,” Heinzer said. “If anything, I think we’ve gone in the opposite direction.”

Garrisonville Supervisor Pamela Yeung was the sole supervisor to oppose the new ordinance, which supervisors’ passed Tuesday 6–1.

“[Supervisors] did not consider all maps,” Yeung wrote in a message to The Free Lance–Star. “South Stafford does not appear to show contiguity.”

Under the new redistricting maps, the number of voters in Stafford balances out to roughly 22,350 voters in each of the county’s seven districts. At 23,326 voters, the Falmouth district has the most voters in the county, while the Hartwood district has the least, at 21,368.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.