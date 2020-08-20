Stafford supervisors approve satellite voting station, set stage for Downtown Stafford project

“The airport offers security, there are no stairs or elevators, the elderly are easily accommodated,” added Supervisor Tom Coen. “This option was a good one to help those in the county, and it will be safe and secure.”

Also on Tuesday night, Supervisors Gary Snellings, Crystal Vanuch and Bohmke raised concerns about conveying county property and entering into an agreement with Jarrell Properties of Fredericksburg to begin work on the Fountain Park project at the corner of Courthouse Road and U.S. 1. The project is expected to be the gateway to the future Downtown Stafford area.

Before the 4–3 vote in favor of the project, Vanuch compared it to the Aquia Town Center renovation and The Garrison—two highly anticipated commercial projects that remain undeveloped.

“We are about to vote on something that doesn’t tie the developer to give us one thing that the community wants,” Vanuch said. “But we’re giving [the developer] 309 apartments and then ultimately we’re going to have to raise taxes to offset all the costs, because there’s no money for schools, limited money for transportation.”