Stafford supervisors approve satellite voting station, set stage for Downtown Stafford project

Stafford County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday night to open an additional early voting site at the Stafford Regional Airport, in anticipation of heavy turnout for the upcoming presidential election.
The added location is expected to ease the heavy foot traffic that comes to the registrar’s office at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Administration Center during the election season.
County election officials hope to formally establish the new voting site soon in preparation for early voting, which begins Sept. 18.
“The site must be approved by the Virginia Department of Elections,” said Anna Hash, county registrar. “That’ll happen, hopefully, in the next few days.”
Hash said the airport site will be set up just like an “ordinary precinct,” complete with voting booths.
During the last presidential election, Hash said about 5,300 people came to her office to vote in person. Hash said she expects an even bigger turnout this year, as a valid excuse to vote absentee is no longer a requirement, making any registered voter eligible to vote absentee.
“We had 80 percent voter turnout last presidential election,” said Hash. “Each election, it gets higher.”
Supervisor Meg Bohmke said Stafford’s airport will provide the space to vote at no cost to the county and said the location has ample parking and plenty of room indoors to socially distance.
“The airport offers security, there are no stairs or elevators, the elderly are easily accommodated,” added Supervisor Tom Coen. “This option was a good one to help those in the county, and it will be safe and secure.”
Also on Tuesday night, Supervisors Gary Snellings, Crystal Vanuch and Bohmke raised concerns about conveying county property and entering into an agreement with Jarrell Properties of Fredericksburg to begin work on the Fountain Park project at the corner of Courthouse Road and U.S. 1. The project is expected to be the gateway to the future Downtown Stafford area.
Before the 4–3 vote in favor of the project, Vanuch compared it to the Aquia Town Center renovation and The Garrison—two highly anticipated commercial projects that remain undeveloped.
“We are about to vote on something that doesn’t tie the developer to give us one thing that the community wants,” Vanuch said. “But we’re giving [the developer] 309 apartments and then ultimately we’re going to have to raise taxes to offset all the costs, because there’s no money for schools, limited money for transportation.”
Supervisors also voted 5–2 to amend the zoning ordinance for county cemeteries, which includes new distance requirements and expectations from developers applying for permits to build cemeteries within the county.
Also on Tuesday night, supervisors forwarded recommendations from the county zoning administrator to limit the height of flag poles and monuments to the Planning Commission, which will provide supervisors with recommendations to consider at a future meeting.
Supervisors also authorized the Planning Commission to develop a policy for a comprehensive land conservation program using conservation easements which includes the acceptance of donated conservation easements.
Supervisors also referred an county code amendment to the Planning Commission to accept minor zoning proffer changes without a public hearing.
