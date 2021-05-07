Stafford supervisors back away from parking fees at county beaches

A $15-per-vehicle fee proposed by Stafford supervisors last month to allow visitors access to either of the county’s two beach parks during the summer months has been deferred indefinitely.
On Tuesday, supervisors voted 5–2 not to charge a fee at either Aquia Landing and the Historic Port of Falmouth, with Supervisors Mark Dudenhefer and Gary Snellings opposing the measure.
“A free beach in Stafford County doesn’t benefit the residents who live here,” said Dudenhefer. “The cost of maintenance and the safety at the beaches needs to be addressed.”
Instead, supervisors decided to work with the City of Fredericksburg, which is launching its own initiative to combat parking problems at Old Mill Park, which is directly across the river from Falmouth Beach.
“It’s overflooded with people not from the city,” said Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley.
Similar to the residents who live near both of Stafford’s beachfront parks, Presley said residents near the Fredericksburg park complain they cannot access their homes due to large numbers of illegally parked cars in their neighborhood, many of which are from out of state.
“[Fredericksburg is] actually looking at also, maybe in the future, implementing some kind of fee as well for parking at that park,” said Presley.
Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Director Jane Shelhorse said the city has designated some resident-only parking spaces in Old Mill Park to help address problems, but is not currently planning on charging for parking in the park. Fredericksburg spokeswoman Sonja Cantu said City Manager Tim Baroody has spoken to Stafford officials about parking issues and the city expects to work on a parking plan in the coming year.
To clamp down on parking problems farther downstream, Stafford supervisors did decide on Tuesday to start charging fishermen a $10 annual fee for access to the Two Stones fishing site on River Road. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Morris said anglers will be required to purchase permits and display them on their vehicles’ dashboards when they park at Two Stones.
Several supervisors told Morris their biggest concern was the illegal parking along narrow county roads outside both of Stafford’s beach parks during the summer months. Supervisor Tom Coen said some motorists along River Road have parked directly in front of people’s homes or in some cases, in their driveways.
“Our department can only assign people to tow on park property, so anything that is on private property, a law enforcement officer would have to be involved,” Morris said.
One year ago, county officials closed the gates at both its beach parks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many people simply parked along nearby roads and walked inside.
Illegal parking at the beaches raised concerns for some county residents. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said residents near the beach parks at that time were concerned that access for emergency vehicles would be limited when roadways are clogged with parked vehicles.
Kimmitz said as long as motorists do not block driveways, fire hydrants, intersections or crosswalks, parking is allowed on Stafford’s public streets, but motorists must park legally.
“The code also says you can’t obstruct or impede the flow of traffic,” said Kimmitz.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438