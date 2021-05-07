Stafford supervisors back away from parking fees at county beaches

A $15-per-vehicle fee proposed by Stafford supervisors last month to allow visitors access to either of the county’s two beach parks during the summer months has been deferred indefinitely.

On Tuesday, supervisors voted 5–2 not to charge a fee at either Aquia Landing and the Historic Port of Falmouth, with Supervisors Mark Dudenhefer and Gary Snellings opposing the measure.

“A free beach in Stafford County doesn’t benefit the residents who live here,” said Dudenhefer. “The cost of maintenance and the safety at the beaches needs to be addressed.”

Instead, supervisors decided to work with the City of Fredericksburg, which is launching its own initiative to combat parking problems at Old Mill Park, which is directly across the river from Falmouth Beach.

“It’s overflooded with people not from the city,” said Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley.

Similar to the residents who live near both of Stafford’s beachfront parks, Presley said residents near the Fredericksburg park complain they cannot access their homes due to large numbers of illegally parked cars in their neighborhood, many of which are from out of state.