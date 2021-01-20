Stafford supervisors balk again on downzoning

“These are the people that are affected by downzoning the most,” said Stonehill, who said he’s “very troubled and very worried” about future land deals in the county based on the supervisors’ inability to arrive at a consensus on the issue.

“You got the Planning Commission voting 7–0, you’ve got the county people that show up, and 95 percent say they oppose downzoning, and then you have the board doing just the opposite,” Stonehill said. “Are [supervisors] going to come back in two, three, four months and just do the 10-acre downzoning, even though most people in the county vote against it?”

Citing downzonings in Spotsylvania and Prince William counties, Stafford Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said tax revenue fell in those localities.

“If they lose half their value, that’s millions of tax dollars that we could potentially lose, not to mention what happens to [property owners] personally,” said Mayausky. “It could be as much as a 50 percent reduction in property value, and there’s potentially over $600 million worth of value [in Stafford] at risk to those property owners.”