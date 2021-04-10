Stafford supervisors consider fees for beachgoers, fishermen

Morris said the proposed new fees come with some community concerns.

“Beach patrons haven’t paid in the past, so that will be, obviously, an issue,” Morris said. “Fishermen have also not paid in the past, although at $10 per season, I’m not sure they’d object.”

Morris said the county once charged $3.50 per vehicle for access to the county’s beach parks, but stopped collecting the fee 13 years ago.

Morris said if supervisors ultimately choose to impose the fees sometime in May, some beachgoers may choose to avoid the cost and park vehicles outside the parks on county roads. But the frequent overflow of vehicles at the small lots at the county’s two beaches is a safety concern every summer for area residents.

During the summer, vehicles parked along River Road are a frequent site. And last May, with both beach parks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, illegal parking along some county roadways raised concerns for residents near Aquia Landing, who voiced their concerns to elected officials and law enforcement officers.

“The concerns of the neighbors are, you can’t get a firetruck down the street if you had to,” Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said at the time. “That’s the concern. It’s a safety issue.”