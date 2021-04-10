Stafford supervisors consider fees for beachgoers, fishermen

Stafford County beachgoers may soon have to pay a $15 daily fee to park at either of the county’s two beach parks, while some fishermen along the Rappahannock River may also have to pay a price.
“The fees are to address the parking issues at the parks,” Stafford Parks and Recreation Director Michael Morris said.
Morris told county supervisors at their meeting Tuesday that the new fees will also help cover response expenses incurred by county deputies and first responders to beaches throughout the summer months, as well as daily beach cleanups and physical staffing at each location.
“That’s how we got to that cost,” said Morris, who told supervisors taxpayers have absorbed those costs in years past.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said over the course of last summer, county first responders received 25 calls for assistance at county beaches and provided 18 water rescues.
Morris said the proposed $15 daily entrance fee would be collected at both Aquia Landing and the Historic Port of Falmouth. The fees would be collected on weekends, beginning Memorial Day and running through Labor Day.
A $10 annual fishing fee is also proposed for a permit to allow entry to the cramped Two Stones fishing area on River Road, just north of Pratt Park. Morris said paid fishing permit holders will be required to display their paid permit on the vehicles’ dashboard while at the park.
Morris said the proposed new fees come with some community concerns.
“Beach patrons haven’t paid in the past, so that will be, obviously, an issue,” Morris said. “Fishermen have also not paid in the past, although at $10 per season, I’m not sure they’d object.”
Morris said the county once charged $3.50 per vehicle for access to the county’s beach parks, but stopped collecting the fee 13 years ago.
Morris said if supervisors ultimately choose to impose the fees sometime in May, some beachgoers may choose to avoid the cost and park vehicles outside the parks on county roads. But the frequent overflow of vehicles at the small lots at the county’s two beaches is a safety concern every summer for area residents.
During the summer, vehicles parked along River Road are a frequent site. And last May, with both beach parks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, illegal parking along some county roadways raised concerns for residents near Aquia Landing, who voiced their concerns to elected officials and law enforcement officers.
“The concerns of the neighbors are, you can’t get a firetruck down the street if you had to,” Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said at the time. “That’s the concern. It’s a safety issue.”
Kimmitz also said, as long as motorists do not block driveways, fire hydrants, intersections or crosswalks, parking is allowed on Stafford’s public streets, with caveats.
“The code also says you can’t obstruct or impede the flow of traffic,” said Kimmitz.
Morris said if the fees are approved by supervisors, parks and recreation staff will initially collect them in person. However, a mobile app may ultimately be used to manage the task.
Morris said drivers who fail to pay the parking fee will have their vehicles towed. Fishermen who park at Two Stones without paying the $10 annual fishing permit fee will face a similar fate.
A public hearing on the proposed new parking and fishing permit fees will be held at the county’s government center in May.
