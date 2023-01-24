Stafford supervisors consider three proposals during February public hearings

Three public hearings in Stafford County next month will help supervisors determine if several new businesses can open their doors in the county.

The hearings include requests for a new 63,000-square-foot storage facility along Celebrate Virginia Parkway, an upscale dog day care facility in North Stafford, and a stump grinding and mulch manufacturing plant along U.S. 17 in the Hartwood District.

On Jan. 17, Stafford Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors developers would like to construct an 8-building mini-storage facility along the east side of Celebrate Virginia Parkway at the corner of Banks Ford Parkway. The storage facility would include accommodations for a caretaker on 14 acres and would include outdoor storage of properly registered boats or RVs.

Several supervisors voiced concerns about left turns into the proposed site from southbound lanes of Celebrate Virginia Parkway, a turn that is now obstructed by a concrete highway median that runs the length of the parkway.

“I guess the 800-pound gorilla is access to this property,” said Bruce Reese, executive vice president of Legacy Engineering of Fredericksburg. “There is no use that can be made of this property that is not going to require a U-turn. It’s that simple.”

Although VDOT has plans to improve access to the site that could include a new left turn lane into the site, Reese said he “doesn’t anticipate” large tractor–trailers attempting to make a U-turn, but does expect smaller commercial trucks to do so.

George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen asked supervisors to keep the public hearing open on the matter and asked the developer to bring the proposal back to the board for further public discussion and comment. The tentative date for the public hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Dogtopia

Supervisors will continue to hear public comment on Dogtopia, a proposed dog day care center with a capacity of 175 dogs. Developers seek to build the center at the corner of Richmond Highway and Coachman Circle in North Stafford.

The proposed entrance to Dogtopia is on Coachman Circle. Some residents of nearby Aquia Hills subdivision say the business could bring unwanted noise.

“On a cold night, it’s usually quiet in that neighborhood, you can hear anything,” said Nick Jimenez of Darden Court. “This sound will travel.”

The 2.88 acre site — which includes a fenced outdoor play area for dogs — is also at the entry point to an unmarked feeder road that parishioners and parents regularly use to gain access to St. William of York Catholic church and school.

Developers told supervisors an 18-foot retaining wall will be installed along the southeastern corner of the property to mitigate some of the noise. Jervis Hairston of Aquia Commercial, the builders of the proposed facility, said more than an acre and a half of the naturally wooded parcel would be left mostly untouched.

“Most of the services for these dogs is all done inside,” Hairston said. “Basically, you’re pampering your dog inside. Nails, brushes, teeth, medical charts. It’s not really an outside operation.”

Lynn Konetschni, the applicant for the project who has operated a similar Dogtopia at 4272 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County for the last eight years, told supervisors Dogtopias are not like ordinary dog kennels, where dogs are kept in a single cage with access to a single outdoor run.

“We are not a kennel,” Konetschni said. “We do not have dogs that are outside all day long. When we take them outside, we’re with them and it’s for limited periods of time.”

Supervisors plan to continue the discussion on the Dogtopia facility with public comment during the Feb. 7 meeting at 7 p.m.

Norfleet mulch plant

During that same Feb. 7 meeting, supervisors also plan to discuss a proposed Norfleet stump grinding and mulch sales facility. The proposed site sits on 75 acres on the north side of Warrenton Road near Cedar Grove Road in the Hartwood District. The site will include a 20,000-square-foot warehouse, where mulch-bagging operations are expected to take place around the clock.

Taylor told supervisors that grinding and processing equipment for the plant will be located in the northwestern portion of the site behind the warehouse, and there will also be an area for storage of raw materials and bulk, processed mulch. Taylor said access to the facility will be from Warrenton Road, where two median crossovers are already in place and aligned with the property.

The site is on U.S. 17 directly opposite Westlake, an approved subdivision that will include more than 700 single-family homes between Richards Ferry and Cedar Grove roads along Horsepen Run.

Clark Lemming, the attorney representing Norfleet, said the reason for the new location is Norfleet’s need for more room. Lemming said the company has outgrown its Fredericksburg location on Central Road, where it has operated for about 20 years. Lemming told supervisors he met with nearby residents who live close to the new mulch plant to brief them on the proposal. He said he heard several concerns from the group about potential noise coming from the new facility, as well as private well water concerns.

“Other than a well for the office and the warehouse, there is no groundwater that is utilized,” Lemming said. “There is a surface pond that is used for fire protection, but that is completely run-off water.”

The tentative date for the public hearing on the proposed Norfleet facility is Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.