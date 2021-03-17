Stafford supervisors defer renaming road to honor state trooper

If signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, legislation sponsored by Stafford County Del. Josh Cole would remove the name Jefferson Davis Highway from U.S. 1 throughout the state and instead name it Emancipation Highway.
Stafford supervisors have already discussed renaming the road Richmond Highway instead, something the state law would allow. But Supervisor Crystal Vanuch made a different suggestion Tuesday that caught some board members by surprise.
She wants the sections of the highway in Stafford named for Davis to instead be named for Virginia State Trooper Jessica Cheney, who was killed while assisting at an accident scene Jan. 17, 1998.
Several supervisors said they felt blindsided by Vanuchs’ proposal.
“I had no clue that this [road renaming] was even something that was being discussed,” said Supervisor Tinesha Allen. “The fact that a name was determined, that is not something that [Vanuch] is allowed to do in my opinion.”
Vanuch said supervisors are free to add items to the agenda as they wish.
“It’s part of our bylaws,” Vanuch said.
Supervisors eventually voted 4–3 to defer renaming the stretch of U.S. 1 through Stafford County after Cheney. Supervisors Allen, Tom Coen, Mark Dudenhefer and Cindy Shelton voted to defer the discussion for two weeks.
On Dec. 15, supervisors passed a proposal to send letters to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, as well as state legislators, indicating the county supports changing Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway within Stafford. U.S. 1 would remain Cambridge Street through Falmouth.
“So, if [Vanuch] had this idea or this suggestion, she didn’t say anything [in December]. In fact, she cast a vote to name it to Richmond Highway,” said Allen. “She didn’t bring up any suggestion when Chairman [Meg] Bohmke asked. … She never said anything.”
The bridge on Garrisonville Road that spans Interstate 95 and its express lanes is already named the Trooper Jessica J. Cheney Memorial Bridge.
Although the suggestion to rename U.S. 1 seemed to surprise many of the supervisors, Vanuch said the details of her idea were distributed ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. Several supervisors complained they did not receive the information soon enough. Coen said his vote to defer the matter would allow him and other supervisors additional time to investigate the matter.
“We need to do our due diligence and I appreciate the folder being given to me right beforehand, but I could either listen to [Deputy County Administrator Mike] Smith, or I could read this,” said Coen. “Getting it at the last minute didn’t really help the process.”
“Then perhaps we should take a 10-minute recess for you to read it,” said Vanuch. “Meeting adjourned for 10 minutes.”
In an attempt to pitch her proposal to supervisors, Vanuch read a statement from Cheney’s sister, followed by remarks from representatives from the Virginia State Police who supported the renaming. While some citizens spoke in support of the resolution, a handful opposed.
Monica Gary of Stafford told supervisors the timing of renaming the road in honor of a white police officer may not be right, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. After Floyd’s death, numerous protests against police brutality erupted around the county, including the Fredericksburg region.
“I’m sure you could understand why that might cause a problem in our community,” said Gary. “I don’t think this is going to help our effort to unite our community. I think it’s going to do the opposite. I just don’t think this is the proper time and place and climate to do something like this.”
Dudenhefer agreed with Gary.
“This is going to explode. This is going to be the Confederate flag all over again. We don’t need that,” said Dudenhefer. “The public has not had an opportunity to weigh in on this. This is being rushed through and I object to that.”
Before the vote, Vanuch told supervisors a deferral would result in a “tremendous amount of law enforcement support” at the next meeting.
She said Col. Gary Settle of the Virginia State Police could simply send a letter to the Commonwealth Transportation Board requesting the road’s name be changed.
But Dudenhefer said he has doubts that effort would be successful based on the uneasy climate that still lingers in many communities across the country following Floyd’s death.
“I would be very shocked if he jumped into this situation as expressed by several of the people who came and spoke in our public comments section here,” said Dudenhefer.
Allen said this is not the first time she has been caught off guard by Vanuch and said supervisors do not seem to be on the same page with many important issues facing the community.
“The problem right now is we’re not even being told the issues at hand until we show up or until we see the agenda published,” said Allen. “That’s the problem, to exclude people and make unilateral decisions. This is not a dictatorship. She’s not a prime minister. She’s not a mayor.”
