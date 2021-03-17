Stafford supervisors defer renaming road to honor state trooper

“Then perhaps we should take a 10-minute recess for you to read it,” said Vanuch. “Meeting adjourned for 10 minutes.”

In an attempt to pitch her proposal to supervisors, Vanuch read a statement from Cheney’s sister, followed by remarks from representatives from the Virginia State Police who supported the renaming. While some citizens spoke in support of the resolution, a handful opposed.

Monica Gary of Stafford told supervisors the timing of renaming the road in honor of a white police officer may not be right, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. After Floyd’s death, numerous protests against police brutality erupted around the county, including the Fredericksburg region.

“I’m sure you could understand why that might cause a problem in our community,” said Gary. “I don’t think this is going to help our effort to unite our community. I think it’s going to do the opposite. I just don’t think this is the proper time and place and climate to do something like this.”

Dudenhefer agreed with Gary.