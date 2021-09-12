Stafford supervisors defer vote on U.S. 17 apartment project

Supporters of the project believe new apartments and townhomes along that stretch of U.S. 17 one mile west of U.S. 1 will bring much-needed commercial business to a well-traveled area of Falmouth.

“[This project] would be a drawing card for commercial, that they could see that this project is an upscale project and I think that this would be the dam-breaker, you might say, for the commercials to start coming in their office buildings, upscale restaurants, things like that,” said Roger Embrey, one of the current owners of the property.

Jackie DeBernard, another co-owner, agreed with Embrey’s analysis and believes the hundreds of new residents who would live there would also require businesses nearby where they could eat, shop and unwind.

“Bringing this in is going to beautify [U.S.] 17 and it’s going to want people to come with their commercial,” said DeBernard. “And if they’ve got all those houses and apartments, there’s definitely going to be people there that’s going to use the commercial, especially its restaurants, or whatever it may be.”