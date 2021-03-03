Stafford supervisors downzone agricultural land to one home per 6 acres

“I don’t think it’s going to be as effective as one in 10, but we’ll see what happens over the next several years,” said Dudenhefer.

Dudenhefer told supervisors if the average homeowner in the county knew all the benefits of downzoning, they would overwhelmingly support the measure.

“I could go door to door,” Dudenhefer said, “and with an honest explanation of what we’re trying to do, nine out of 10—probably more than that—would agree with the action that I want to take tonight.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During Tuesday’s public hearing, only three citizens spoke in favor of downzoning, while about 20 residents opposed it.

“This downzoning action simply robs the agricultural landowning families and shifts that wealth into the hands of the county in the form of higher tax revenue and into the hands of the property owners in the urban services area in the form of higher market values,” said Clay Murray of Stafford. “This is simply unfair.”

Snellings, who owns 24 acres of agricultural property in Hartwood, said he understands property owners’ concerns, and shares many of them.