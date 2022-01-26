Stafford supervisors expanding role during county emergencies

Beginning next month, Stafford County supervisors are expected to take a more hands-on approach in coordinating emergency response throughout the county during storms and other emergencies.

In a unanimous decision last week, supervisors’ created two supervisor liaison positions within the county’s Emergency Operations Center, located at the Stafford County Public Safety Center at 1225 Courthouse Road. The EOC is the county’s centralized location that coordinates information and resources to support incident management activities. The EOC is activated during natural or manmade emergencies.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Stafford’s EOC remained active for nearly three months and was recently the county’s nerve center for emergency response during the Jan. 3 blizzard that left nearly a foot of snow across the Fredericksburg region.

The resolution passed Jan. 18 named Supervisors Crystal Vanuch and Tinesha Allen as the primary liaisons in the EOC during emergencies, while Supervisors Monica Gary and Darrell English were named as alternates.