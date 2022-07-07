Stafford supervisors explore parking fees at Aquia Landing Park

Some Stafford County supervisors would like to impose parking fees at Aquia Landing Park for non-residents, similar to the non-resident fees that will be collected starting July 22 at the Historic Port of Falmouth and at Fredericksburg’s Old Mill Park.

During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen said similar non-resident fees should also be collected at Aquia Landing, saying parking and roadway safety issues in and around that park have also been a concern for at least the last two years.

During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, several residents who live near the park that’s located at the terminus of Brooke Road submitted written comments to county supervisors expressing their concerns, which were read into the public record during a virtual meeting.

One resident wrote that about 30 cars were parked one weekend on both sides of Canterbury Drive and the overflow of vehicles spilled over to Thorny Point Road. Another resident wrote she counted about a dozen cars parked on her street when she left her home to run errands, but when she returned home two hours later, the number of parked cars had nearly doubled.

Although the county installed eight “No Parking” signs in the vicinity of Aquia Landing about two years ago, Allen said she’s personally called the Sheriff’s Office to complain about vehicles still blocking the roadway, which hinders large emergency vehicles from safely getting through should an issue arise.

“If we’ve chosen to charge at Falmouth parking fees, then I think we need to readdress Aquia, because as you can tell since 2020, they’ve had just as (many) issues of parking,” Allen said.

Late last month, Fredericksburg City Council voted 5–2 to begin charging $10 to park or $5 to walk into downtown’s Old Mill Park, citing excessive traffic, overflowing litter and overcrowding in nearby neighborhoods among the list of reasons for imposing the new fees. The city fees are similar to the one Stafford County supervisors approved last month to charge non-residents $25 per car to park at the Historic Port of Falmouth. The county will also charge the same fee at two other nearby parking areas that serve the port. Those new fees kick in July 22 and run through Labor Day.

Both jurisdictions billed the new fees as pilot programs, whose effectiveness will be evaluated later this year.

Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary, whose district includes Aquia Landing, said on Tuesday she’s been looking into the issue of overcrowding in and around Aquia Landing for quite some time. She said the possibility exists to add additional parking on a grassy area “along with some other ideas” she says residents have presented at recent homeowners’ association meetings. Gary said since “No Parking” signs are already in the vicinity of the park, a contract with a towing company should be established by the county to keep the area clear of vehicle obstructions.

Deputy County Administrator Mike Morris in an email said the search is underway for a towing company to begin the task, but Morris noted when a company is ultimately selected, they will only have the authority to enforce parking within the confines of Stafford’s parks themselves, not on neighborhood streets.

“This only gives Parks and Rec the authority to tow if someone is parked illegally within the park property,” Morris wrote.

Hartwood Supervisor Darrell English, who also supports creating non-resident fees at Aquia Landing, believes many non-residents regularly use Stafford and Fredericksburg facilities at no cost. He said by adding fees to the Aquia Landing site for non-residents, revenue gained through those fees will help fund all of Stafford’s parks in terms of upkeep, maintenance and cleanup.

“If our taxpayers are footing the bill again like we did down at Falmouth beach—it’s $150,000 for three months for us to take care as taxpayers … I think it should also apply to Aquia Landing,” English said.

Stafford supervisors will continue the discussion on non-resident parking fees at Aquia Landing during their Aug. 16 meeting.