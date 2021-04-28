Stafford supervisors exploring affordable housing options

The majority of Stafford supervisors believe there’s a need for affordable housing in the county and want to find ways to encourage builders to provide it.
“We shouldn’t be waiting for a regional body to give us directions, necessarily, on how to solve issues for our residents,” said Supervisor Tinesha Allen. “Because with or without [The George Washington Regional Commission] recommendation or policies, if we’re not acting as a board to serve our citizens, then that affordability issue isn’t going to go away.”
The discussion followed Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey’s presentation to supervisors last week on the GWRC’s 2020 Housing Affordability Study and Action Plan. The plan was prepared by HousingForward Virginia, a Richmond-based nonprofit, and funded in part by the Virginia Housing Development Authority and Department of Housing and Community Development. It was designed to ensure that affordable housing is developed and built with the purpose of ending the cycles of poverty, racism and community violence.
GWRC’s 2020 study suggests a menu of options for localities to consider based on needs and priorities.
Harvey told supervisors some of the recommendations in the study include forming regional organizations to tackle the affordable housing issue, but said some of those recommendations were locality specific, such as for Fredericksburg, where affordable apartment units are available in all of its commercial zones. The GWRC covers Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg along with Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
“That’s one of the things they’ve been trying to do to address this to some degree,” said Harvey. “But they do not allow accessory dwellings [separate living units on a single-family home lot], whereas we do, so everyone’s in a little bit different place and will need to take a different approach.”
Harvey told supervisors affordable housing is defined as a unit in which no more than 30 percent of the household’s gross income is spent on the rent or mortgage and basic utilities. He said many essential workers—such as first responders and those in food service, retail, education and some medical jobs—find it increasingly hard to relocate near their jobs in Stafford due to the cost of housing.
Harvey said those workers fall under the ALICE definition—asset limited, income constrained, employed. Within the GWRC region, 1 in 4 households are part of the ALICE population, and they make up 28.76 percent of Stafford’s population.
Harvey told supervisors cost-burdened residents make up 48 percent of all renters in the region and those households tend to be small, young families.
Harvey said the number of renters in the region increased by 20 percent from 2010–18, while the supply of new multifamily units grew only 10 percent. Only 7 percent of all the new homes built in the region during the past decade use public assistance to provide below-market-rate rents.
Meanwhile, the price of home ownership has risen nearly 20 percent over the past five years as supply fails to keep pace with demand. Of all new homes sold in 2019 and 2020, only 3 percent were priced below $250,000, and while the average new home exceeds 3,000 square feet, the highest demand is for smaller homes.
To add to the housing shortage, 1 in 5 residents in the region will be 65 or older by 2040, while active-duty military, veterans and retirees continue to flow into the area.
Supervisors asked Harvey if creative zoning could be used to encourage the building of affordable housing units in the county, something Harvey said is already being done in Northern Virginia. Harvey also said state code allows supervisors flexibility, such as giving density bonuses for affordable dwelling units within apartment complexes.
“That would require us to modify our zoning regulations and to promote those kind of developments within the county,” he said. “Through incentive zoning, that could be one avenue the board can approach that would facilitate affordable housing, but not necessarily be in the business of building affordable housing.”
“As a board, I know zoning is one of our most powerful tools that we can utilize,” said Allen.
But Supervisor Meg Bohmke suggested the board encourage the GWRC to look at the situation more broadly rather than have Stafford tackle the task alone.
“There are some things that we have in concert that we could do on a regional basis so that we don’t go out and reinvent the wheel,” Bohmke said. “That’s really the purpose of GWRC.”
Allen said she understands the role of the GWRC and is in favor of working with the group, but said supervisors shouldn’t wait for the regional organization to solve Stafford’s problem.
Supervisor Tom Coen said if Stafford examines the problem and comes up with a solution, it could provide an example for other localities to follow.
“I think we could be a leader in doing that,” he said. “While the regional aspect is good, I also think we should be thinking on our own.”
Supervisors will continue the discussion on affordable housing during their May 4 meeting.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438