Stafford supervisors exploring affordable housing options

Meanwhile, the price of home ownership has risen nearly 20 percent over the past five years as supply fails to keep pace with demand. Of all new homes sold in 2019 and 2020, only 3 percent were priced below $250,000, and while the average new home exceeds 3,000 square feet, the highest demand is for smaller homes.

To add to the housing shortage, 1 in 5 residents in the region will be 65 or older by 2040, while active-duty military, veterans and retirees continue to flow into the area.

Supervisors asked Harvey if creative zoning could be used to encourage the building of affordable housing units in the county, something Harvey said is already being done in Northern Virginia. Harvey also said state code allows supervisors flexibility, such as giving density bonuses for affordable dwelling units within apartment complexes.

“That would require us to modify our zoning regulations and to promote those kind of developments within the county,” he said. “Through incentive zoning, that could be one avenue the board can approach that would facilitate affordable housing, but not necessarily be in the business of building affordable housing.”

“As a board, I know zoning is one of our most powerful tools that we can utilize,” said Allen.