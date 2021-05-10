Stafford supervisors eye "Destination Playground" in northern portion of county

Although Stafford has spent millions of dollars building team sports fields throughout the county, Supervisor Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer thinks the county can do much more for younger children, especially those with special needs.
“What I want to get pushed forward, at least to investigate, is a recreational facility that is specifically designed for our younger children, in that pre-age group of team sports,” said Dudenhefer.
Last Tuesday, Dudenhefer asked county officials to look into creating a “Destination Park” playground somewhere in the county for Stafford youth and their families to visit and enjoy. Supervisors overwhelmingly supported his suggestion.
“We’re neglecting kids who will never play on a team sport,” said Dudenhefer.
Destination Playgrounds have been described as having a unique ability to bring communities together in a modern recreational park where old-fashioned swings and slides have been replaced by safe, accessible play equipment.
The City of Chesapeake spent $291,000 building a 17,500-square-foot park that can handle up to 240 people in multiple play areas, each with their own specific age and unique activity elements.
Dudenhefer visualizes something slightly larger and more inclusive for Stafford. His vision includes children with special needs, something Dudenhefer said is lacking in the county. He said his grandson was his inspiration for this latest proposed project.
“I have an autistic grandson who will never, ever play on a team sport; he’s just not capable of doing that. But he loves going to these big playgrounds,” said Dudenhefer.
He said the park should accommodate all children, even those with physical limitations. “It’s got to be ADA compliant,” said Dudenhefer. “I want it to be a park where everyone is excited.”
Dudenhefer suggested a site near the Woodlands Pool on Northampton Boulevard in North Stafford that he said would include shaded picnic tables and benches for adults. But he’s asking county officials to look at all possible locations for such a park in the northern portion of the county.
“I think it’s critical that we turn over as many rocks and look at places that might be even more suitable,” said Dudenhefer, who represents the Garrisonville District. “But I do emphasize that I believe this needs to be in the northern part, of the heavily densely populated part of Stafford County.”
Dudenhefer said the number of parks and amenities in southern Stafford, including Curtis Memorial, Duff McDuff Green and John Lee Pratt parks, as well as the Belmont–Ferry Farm trail system, far exceeds what’s available to residents within his district.
“This is the most densely populated area of the county and it’s grossly underserved,” said Dudenhefer. “We have a Parks and Recreation Department; let’s spread it around.”
The county’s Parks and Recreation Commission is looking into Dudenhefers’ proposal and will provide a recommendation at an upcoming supervisors’ meeting.
