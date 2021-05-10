Stafford supervisors eye "Destination Playground" in northern portion of county

“I have an autistic grandson who will never, ever play on a team sport; he’s just not capable of doing that. But he loves going to these big playgrounds,” said Dudenhefer.

He said the park should accommodate all children, even those with physical limitations. “It’s got to be ADA compliant,” said Dudenhefer. “I want it to be a park where everyone is excited.”

Dudenhefer suggested a site near the Woodlands Pool on Northampton Boulevard in North Stafford that he said would include shaded picnic tables and benches for adults. But he’s asking county officials to look at all possible locations for such a park in the northern portion of the county.

“I think it’s critical that we turn over as many rocks and look at places that might be even more suitable,” said Dudenhefer, who represents the Garrisonville District. “But I do emphasize that I believe this needs to be in the northern part, of the heavily densely populated part of Stafford County.”

Dudenhefer said the number of parks and amenities in southern Stafford, including Curtis Memorial, Duff McDuff Green and John Lee Pratt parks, as well as the Belmont–Ferry Farm trail system, far exceeds what’s available to residents within his district.