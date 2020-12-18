Stafford supervisors move toward solution to Brooke Road flooding woes

“To be perfectly honest, this is your problem,” Dudenhefer said. “This, to me, is indicative of why the public has such little confidence in VDOT and the work that they do."

Although VDOT routinely pumps water and removes debris, leaves and soil buildup from drainage pipes and culverts in the area to help mitigate the flooding, Maria Edgar, who was rescued from her submerged Toyota Prius last month by two Good Samaritans, said those efforts are not enough.

“We want something done meaningful,” Edgar said. “It’s only a matter of time before something happens to someone down there.”

Towery conceded that the road upgrade would be the best solution to permanently solve the problem.

“The culverts will help with some of the smaller storms, as well as the continued maintenance and dredging,” said Towery. “But the only way to … really adjust this or fix this is to adjust the road."

With a major road repair still years away, Towery said the creation of a county-controlled emergency access road that connects Windermere Drive to Crestwood Lane would immediately help provide access to emergency vehicles when needed. But access to some segments of that proposed road hinge on consent from a handful of property owners in the area.