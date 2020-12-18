Stafford supervisors move toward solution to Brooke Road flooding woes

Sherrie Thuot sent a text to her daughter during a heavy December downpour and asked her how in world was she able to get to work?
"I turned on Jesus music and prayed," her daughter replied.
This past Tuesday, Thuot told Stafford supervisors that Brooke Road has never flooded as much, or as often, as it has in the past two years. She read off countless examples of motorists’ unsuccessful attempts to take on the flooded S-curves east of Raven Road, which included water rescues, submerged, wrecked and flipped cars, and most recently, a car fire.
For nearly two hours, a steady stream of residents filed into the county’s government center to collectively tell supervisors similar stories. They also told supervisors they’ve had enough.
“It used to be a mild inconvenience, but now it has become downright dangerous to life and property,” said Thuot, who lives on Rolling Brooke Court. "The fact that Stafford County residents have to stage cars; get hotel rooms; walk through the woods; miss work, appointments and other obligations; check the tide charts before going out or coming in is unacceptable."
Unlike the frequently flooded railroad bridge underpass at southern Stafford’s Harrell Road, where residents have alternate routes to steer clear of frequent high water, residents along the desolate rural peninsula that extends from Andrew Chapel Road to Aquia Landing Park have no alternate routes to avoid the flooded roadway.
Christie Chamblis Murray, who lives on Holly Brooke Court, told supervisors her family moved to the county in June and challenged the board to find a long-term solution to put an end to the dangerous conditions.
“I've only been in the community about six months, and it's six months too long to experience these kinds of old-time problems when there are modern-day solutions …,” Murray said. "What's next and when? If not you, who, and if not now, when?"
A COMMUNITY EFFORT
While waiting for a permanent solution, the community has banded together in recent months to help each other get through the murky waters safely when water levels rise. Over 700 residents communicate regularly on a social media page, posting weather and road conditions, as well as offering assistance to those needing help getting to work or school.
With an eye on approaching rain, residents have also learned to pre-position their vehicles the night before they travel in the cul-de-sac of Windemere Drive for the next days’ journey. Travelers are dropped off by loved ones the following day on the east side of the S-curves at Crestwood Lane, where they enter the woods to begin their trek to their waiting cars.
“Think of it as a kiss-and-ride,” said Bill Hoyt, who lives on Windemere Drive.
Hoyt, the executive director of the Stafford County SPCA, has become a local legend among residents for his unyielding efforts to help others, and for creating roughly 600 feet of walking trails on his own property for residents to use as a detour.
“It was a labor of love,” said Hoyt. “To not be part of the solution is not how I was raised.”
Hoyt said what started at first as a handful of cars being staged on Windemere Drive has recently risen to over 40 vehicles. He said that number increased as the flooding problem on Brooke Road worsened.
"Over the past couple years, it's gotten absurd,” said Hoyt. “It's become so frequent that walking the trails, staging the cars, keeping boots and rain jackets and flashlights in their vehicles has now become part of people's daily lives.”
Recently, Hoyt and numerous neighbors in the area chipped in to donate materials and their time to help improve Hoyt’s wooded trail, by adding steps on steep grades, concrete pavers, trail markings, and generally clearing the path of trip and fall hazards.
“I wanted to make the trail as safe as possible,” he said. “They're walking through carrying school bags, bags of groceries, all the signs of normal life are being transported by hand through my woods because people can't get in and they can't get out.”
SEEKING A SOLUTION
On Tuesday, Stafford Utilities Director Jason Towery provided supervisors with several options to help solve some of Brooke Roads’ problems, including a culvert repair and upgrade package and a county-controlled emergency access road for first responders. Towery's third option was to straighten or raise the travel lane through the S-curves, at a cost that could reach $10 million.
"I still don't see any probability of success with the culverts,” said Supervisor Cindy Shelton. “If that's not going to be a successful activity, I'm not sure I want to do it."
Kyle Bates, VDOT’s Fredericksburg District resident engineer, told supervisors his agency has been working closely with county officials to find solutions on Brooke Road, including exploring several funding sources, such as the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The loan and grant program is designated to aid localities affected by recurrent flooding.
"So, there are options out there, this is something that we are obviously going to look into with [county] staff," said Bates. "The money is out there from a standpoint of, we have to reprioritize some of these things and make Brooke Road a priority if we feel that it is a priority."
But Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer told Bates be believes VDOT has “dropped the ball” on Brooke Road.
“To be perfectly honest, this is your problem,” Dudenhefer said. “This, to me, is indicative of why the public has such little confidence in VDOT and the work that they do."
Although VDOT routinely pumps water and removes debris, leaves and soil buildup from drainage pipes and culverts in the area to help mitigate the flooding, Maria Edgar, who was rescued from her submerged Toyota Prius last month by two Good Samaritans, said those efforts are not enough.
“We want something done meaningful,” Edgar said. “It’s only a matter of time before something happens to someone down there.”
Towery conceded that the road upgrade would be the best solution to permanently solve the problem.
“The culverts will help with some of the smaller storms, as well as the continued maintenance and dredging,” said Towery. “But the only way to … really adjust this or fix this is to adjust the road."
With a major road repair still years away, Towery said the creation of a county-controlled emergency access road that connects Windermere Drive to Crestwood Lane would immediately help provide access to emergency vehicles when needed. But access to some segments of that proposed road hinge on consent from a handful of property owners in the area.
Shelton ultimately proposed the $300,000 designated for culvert work in the county’s reserve fund be reallocated to immediately begin work on the access road. She also proposed additional funding beyond that ceiling be sought by the county and VDOT to not only complete the access road, but to begin work on the realignment of the S-curve segment of Brooke Road.
The motion passed unanimously.
"We do not want to have another loss of life," said Thuot, who cited the death of 17-year-old Helen Wang, a Colonial Forge High School student who lost her life in May 2019 when the car she was driving collided with a truck on Kellogg Mill Road. Road hazards, including tree limbs, high grass and overgrown vegetation, were all cited as contributors in that deadly crash.
"That's ridiculous ...," Thuot said. "We can't have that again."
