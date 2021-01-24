Stafford supervisors mull options to help fund road projects

Owsiak said the county requested about $134 million in Smart Scale funds to help cover roadway safety improvements in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, but state funds to help support those projects came up short.

“Right now, we currently estimate we’d receive about half of our Smart Scale requests, which would equate to about $60 million, leaving us with approximately a $60 million funding gap,” said Owsiak.

“The inability to leverage future revenue sharing as part of our Smart Scale applications resulted in us having to increase our Smart Scale funding requests from about 30 percent of project costs, up to 50, up to almost 100 percent of the total project cost,” Owsiak said.

Owsiak told supervisors that increasing the personal property tax rate, which is $6.46 per $100 of assessed value, might help fill that gap to pay for the road bond projects. His presentation on Tuesday illustrated what those tax hikes might look like, ranging from an increase of 40 cents to $1.90.

“Those figures, depending on federal funding, that’s the dedicated amount of personal property revenue that would be required to fund the debt service for the bond,” said Jason Towery, chief public works officer.