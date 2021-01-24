Stafford supervisors mull options to help fund road projects

Stafford supervisors are weighing options to fund improvements to the county’s road network.
“If we don’t do something about our transportation problems in Stafford County, there’s no reason we should even be here, frankly,” said Supervisor Cindy Shelton. “If I go to my constituents, I know my constituents are going to say they want to spend the money on the transportation projects.”
Residents voted on a road bond referendum in 2019 to make safety improvements, and more than 77 percent of supported it.
With cost-sharing help from the state, the projects on the county’s list came to $118.3 million and included upgrades at Enon Road at U.S. 1, Shelton Shop Road, Garrisonville Road, Onville Road, Layhill Road at U.S. 1, Leeland Road, Morton Road and Mountain View Road, at Choptank, Stefaniga and Kellogg Mill roads.
On Tuesday, supervisors were told the cost of the road bond projects has increased by more than $65 million since they were approved by voters—from $118.3 million to $183.6 million.
Alexander Owsiak, transportation program manager, told supervisors the cost increase was based on updated cost figures for state cost-sharing under VDOT’s Smart Scale program.
Smart Scale provides funds to regions to help the state achieve its overall transportation goals. Funding is awarded based on a scoring system that includes expected outcomes of roadway improvement projects, such as reductions in traffic delays and overall improvements in roadway safety.
Owsiak said the county requested about $134 million in Smart Scale funds to help cover roadway safety improvements in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, but state funds to help support those projects came up short.
“Right now, we currently estimate we’d receive about half of our Smart Scale requests, which would equate to about $60 million, leaving us with approximately a $60 million funding gap,” said Owsiak.
“The inability to leverage future revenue sharing as part of our Smart Scale applications resulted in us having to increase our Smart Scale funding requests from about 30 percent of project costs, up to 50, up to almost 100 percent of the total project cost,” Owsiak said.
Owsiak told supervisors that increasing the personal property tax rate, which is $6.46 per $100 of assessed value, might help fill that gap to pay for the road bond projects. His presentation on Tuesday illustrated what those tax hikes might look like, ranging from an increase of 40 cents to $1.90.
“Those figures, depending on federal funding, that’s the dedicated amount of personal property revenue that would be required to fund the debt service for the bond,” said Jason Towery, chief public works officer.
During Tuesday's meeting, Supervisor Crystal Vanuch took an informal poll of supervisors to determine if raising personal property taxes would be an issue that they might support. The poll, from which Vanuch abstained, resulted in a 4–2 vote, with Supervisors Gary Snellings and Mark Dudenhefer opposing the measure.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, we’ve got people that are out of work, we’ve got businesses struggling,” said Snellings. “I’m just going to have a very difficult time supporting any tax increase, whether it’s real estate, personal property or whatever it might be.”
But the problem of funding road improvements is an issue that does not seem to be going away. Owsiak told supervisors he anticipates a lack of state and federal funding for future road improvements will be felt for years.
“Looking forward to the next future five years ... is where the reliance upon state and federal funding represents a significant risk to our transportation program,” said Owsiak, who noted that 87 percent of the county's transportation Capital Improvement Plan will come from VDOT funding awards.
"To be perfectly honest, they're kind of up in the air right now,” Owsiak said. “Rather than wait until fiscal year 2027 to start making some funding decisions, we'd like to go ahead and start accruing funds now, rather than having to rapidly increase funding revenue later on."
