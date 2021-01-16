Stafford supervisors name 7 to serve as Diversity Advisory Coalition

Stafford County supervisors have selected seven area residents to serve as the county’s newly formed Diversity Advisory Coalition.
The coalition will advise county supervisors on policies and activities that help foster diversity, equity and inclusion within Stafford and the community at large.
The representatives and the districts they represent include Leonard Lacey, Aquia; Khadijah Boomer, Falmouth; Larry Carmon, Garrisonville; Charles “Bootsie” Bullock, George Washington; Milton Bratton, Griffis–Widewater; Doris McAdams, Hartwood; and Sherif Shehata, Rock Hill.
Coalition member Khadijah Boomer is a probation officer in Fauquier County. She said she works diligently to help citizens be more productive members of their communities and feels her experience and her appointment to the new coalition will help benefit county residents.
“I’ve seen some of the things that hinder the people in our community and the marginalized populations, and I’m just trying to be their voice,” Boomer said. “Stafford, amongst other communities, is becoming very diverse, and I’m just trying to ensure and assist in facilitating opportunities for everyone.”
The coalition was formed following protests sparked by last May’s death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police. Following that incident, the idea to form grassroots multicultural coalitions to allow citizens to have a voice in local matters sprang up across the country, including Stafford.
Stafford businessman Vernon Green, who led a peaceful protest at Stafford Marketplace in June, asked county supervisors to help identify someone in each of their districts to serve as members of a local coalition.
In September, supervisors passed a resolution to establish the coalition to “promote inclusion of and quality of life for all citizens by identifying issues and making recommendations to appropriate agencies concerning the county’s changing demographics and diverse needs.” Following that resolution, the county began receiving applications from interested citizens who wanted to serve on the local coalition.
The seven member coalition was officially appointed Jan. 5. Each member will serve a two-year term.
