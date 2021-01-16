Stafford supervisors name 7 to serve as Diversity Advisory Coalition

Stafford County supervisors have selected seven area residents to serve as the county’s newly formed Diversity Advisory Coalition.

The coalition will advise county supervisors on policies and activities that help foster diversity, equity and inclusion within Stafford and the community at large.

The representatives and the districts they represent include Leonard Lacey, Aquia; Khadijah Boomer, Falmouth; Larry Carmon, Garrisonville; Charles “Bootsie” Bullock, George Washington; Milton Bratton, Griffis–Widewater; Doris McAdams, Hartwood; and Sherif Shehata, Rock Hill.

Coalition member Khadijah Boomer is a probation officer in Fauquier County. She said she works diligently to help citizens be more productive members of their communities and feels her experience and her appointment to the new coalition will help benefit county residents.

“I’ve seen some of the things that hinder the people in our community and the marginalized populations, and I’m just trying to be their voice,” Boomer said. “Stafford, amongst other communities, is becoming very diverse, and I’m just trying to ensure and assist in facilitating opportunities for everyone.”