Stafford supervisors OK bonuses for workers, waive interest, late penalties on overdue taxes

Thousands of Stafford County school and government employees will have a memorable Christmas holiday this year, thanks to a bonus approved by county supervisors this week.
Following a joint work session with the Stafford School Board, supervisors voted 6–0 Tuesday to give one-time bonuses of $1,000 bonus to full-time employees and $500 to part-timers on Dec. 18. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Stafford County Fire and Rescue will also receive the same bonus.
Last month, county supervisors approved a request from the School Board to provide one-time stipends of $1,000 to all full-time school employees and $500 for part-time workers. The $4.5 million for those bonuses came from savings accumulated in the school division’s Health Benefits Fund.
In total, more than 5,000 government employees will receive the bonus.
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer abstained from Tuesday’s vote after inquiring where the funding would come from to support the employee bonuses. Before the vote, supervisors spent nearly two hours with School Board members discussing several long-range future school projects, including a new county high school and elementary school, a long overdue renovation at Edward E. Drew Middle School, and renovations at North Stafford High School.
"We just went through a long laundry list of projects and stuff with the schools and many of them were unfunded," said Dudenhefer. "Could this money go to funding school projects? … We've basically said we don't have the debt capacity or the money to fund them."
Budget Director Andrea Light told Dudenhefer the money, much of which is being drawn from reserves, could be used for "any board one-time priority, including some of the school projects."
"So technically, even though it isn't defined as general fund money, it could be used as general fund money," said Dudenhefer. "It came from the taxpayers, we accumulated, because of frugality or whatever, but we have needs that are out there that this money could be used to spend on."
"You're correct," said Light.
Before Tuesday’s vote, Andrew Spence, county communications director, said the county is financially sound enough to make the bonus commitment to employees and still continue providing residents a high level of service.
“Even during this pandemic, the board continues to be good stewards of taxpayer funds, including freezing spending and hiring to essential only until recently, and reducing the real estate tax rate to $.97 from $1.01,” Spence wrote in an email. “These recent decisions and [Triple A bond] ratings indicate a high level of confidence that Stafford County can meet its obligations today and in the future.”
But just seven months ago, the county was looking for ways to cut costs to regain footing after the coronavirus began taking its toll on local businesses and jobs.
By May, it took 13 budget work sessions for county supervisors to finally craft and approve a $316 million spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1. At that time, the county faced an anticipated budget shortfall of nearly $6.5 million, but ended fiscal 2020 $700,000 in the black.
Spence attributed the end-of-year positive number to sales tax collections, primarily through internet sales, personal property tax collection efforts, a hiring freeze and limiting county spending to fund only essential needs.
To create the pool of money for the $1 million employee stimulus package, supervisors took $876,810 from the county’s reserve fund. Similar bonuses for county utility workers and R-Board employees were funded by the reserve funds from those two groups.
Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky was the only person to speak during Tuesday's public hearing, as supervisors weighed their options prior to the vote. Mayausky talked passionately about the dedicated service county employees have provided the community since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.
"They don't want pats on the back; they are dedicated to getting the job done," said Mayausky. "It's everyone in that building that keeps the county running. ... We have asked a lot from these employees."
During the same meeting on Tuesday, supervisors also waived—until Jan. 29—interest and late penalties for real estate and personal property taxes that are due this Friday. After that date, a 10 percent late fee will apply.
“We are hearing from our citizens their concerns of paying by the due date,” said Stafford Treasurer Laura Rudy. “With all of the uncertainty that continues with COVID-19, I feel this gives some relief to those citizens.”
