Stafford supervisors OK bonuses for workers, waive interest, late penalties on overdue taxes

Budget Director Andrea Light told Dudenhefer the money, much of which is being drawn from reserves, could be used for "any board one-time priority, including some of the school projects."

"So technically, even though it isn't defined as general fund money, it could be used as general fund money," said Dudenhefer. "It came from the taxpayers, we accumulated, because of frugality or whatever, but we have needs that are out there that this money could be used to spend on."

"You're correct," said Light.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before Tuesday’s vote, Andrew Spence, county communications director, said the county is financially sound enough to make the bonus commitment to employees and still continue providing residents a high level of service.

“Even during this pandemic, the board continues to be good stewards of taxpayer funds, including freezing spending and hiring to essential only until recently, and reducing the real estate tax rate to $.97 from $1.01,” Spence wrote in an email. “These recent decisions and [Triple A bond] ratings indicate a high level of confidence that Stafford County can meet its obligations today and in the future.”