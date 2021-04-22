Stafford supervisors pass budget, residents spared tax hike

The new budget will also transfer $14.3 million to the capital fund to help pay for various county needs, including multiple road bond projects, a new fire station in Aquia and a sixth high school in the county.

Supervisors also dropped the $23 annual motor vehicle license fee.

As a result of Tuesday’s vote, the personal property tax rate will drop from $6.46 for each $100 of assessed value to $6.10, but that drop will be offset by an increase in the assessed value of motor vehicles from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Supervisors Meg Bohmke and Crystal Vanuch each voted against the measure to set the personal property rate at 6.10. Bohmke said she preferred a lower tax rate, but supports an increase in the assessed values of motor vehicles to be more in line with the majority of counties surrounding Stafford.

“I feel that the Commissioner of the Revenue should be going up with a higher percentage,” said Bohmke. “The only other comparative county that we have that’s at a 50 percent is Spotsylvania, and all of the other comparative counties are all at 100 percent. So, I just don’t agree with this methodology. … I just can’t support it at the 6.10.”