Stafford supervisors reaffirm support to keep and bear arms

Stafford County supervisors have adopted a resolution to reaffirm their support for residents and visitors to keep and bear arms.

The resolution is in response to gun-control measures signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Ralph Northam that give localities the ability to prohibit firearms and ammunition from such facilities as government buildings, parks and community centers, as well as sidewalks and public rights-of-way.

The motion passed 6–0 Tuesday night. Supervisor Tinesha Allen abstained from voting, but did not give a reason.

The resolution did not change the county’s existing policy for firearms.

Before the vote was taken, Supervisor Gary Snellings speculated that if a person wanted to commit a crime in a building and saw a sign indicating no weapons are allowed, the would-be perpetrator would not turn around and walk away.

“Stupid, totally stupid,” said Snellings. “Common sense in not on the menu in Richmond; it’s just not there.”

“I rebuke what’s happening in Richmond and we must push back,” said Supervisor Crystal Vanuch.