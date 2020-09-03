Stafford supervisors reaffirm support to keep and bear arms

Stafford County supervisors have adopted a resolution to reaffirm their support for residents and visitors to keep and bear arms.
The resolution is in response to gun-control measures signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Ralph Northam that give localities the ability to prohibit firearms and ammunition from such facilities as government buildings, parks and community centers, as well as sidewalks and public rights-of-way.
The motion passed 6–0 Tuesday night. Supervisor Tinesha Allen abstained from voting, but did not give a reason.
The resolution did not change the county’s existing policy for firearms.
Before the vote was taken, Supervisor Gary Snellings speculated that if a person wanted to commit a crime in a building and saw a sign indicating no weapons are allowed, the would-be perpetrator would not turn around and walk away.
“Stupid, totally stupid,” said Snellings. “Common sense in not on the menu in Richmond; it’s just not there.”
“I rebuke what’s happening in Richmond and we must push back,” said Supervisor Crystal Vanuch.
Spotsylvania’s Board of Supervisors approved a similar measure in mid-August, saying their county would not enact gun prohibitions on government property. The resolution passed by Stafford supervisors on Tuesday takes a similar stand against state laws or potential local regulations.
Last December, Stafford supervisors voted 7–0 in favor of a resolution making Stafford County a Second Amendment sanctuary, which means county officials would not enforce measures perceived as violating people’s constitutional rights to keep and bear arms. At that time, the county joined 93 other jurisdictions in the state that adopted similar resolutions. As of last month, more than 130 cities and counties across Virginia have approved similar resolutions.
The Virginia Defense League, an organization that works to advance the right to keep and bear arms, reported in July that new laws enacted by the Virginia General Assembly also grant localities the freedom to enact stricter gun controls as they see fit. Richmond and Alexandria have passed legislation banning firearms from city property.
Philip Van Cleave, president of the league, said Falls Church will enact similar legislation this fall, and Norfolk, Charlottesville, Arlington and Fairfax are each considering similar legislation. Van Cleave also said although Newport News allows lawful concealed carry of handguns in city-owned buildings and property, the city recently banned open carry in those locations.
