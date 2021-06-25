Stafford supervisors retain stakeholders in redistricting effort

Stafford supervisors have voted to keep stakeholders in the county’s upcoming redistricting process, but the committee charged with overseeing them will first have to create guidelines that supervisors are expected to review later this summer.

The issue arose last month when a group of county residents learned of a decision made by county supervisors during an April off-site retreat that would have limited stakeholder participation in the redistricting process, expected to begin countywide this fall. The stakeholders are community organizations and agencies who may have an interest in the redistricting of voting precincts, a process every local government undertakes every 10 years following the release of fresh federal census data.

The supervisors’ April decision would have limited the 21 stakeholders’ participation to allowing just one stakeholder member per group at a virtual meeting in June. In the original plan created by the county’s redistricting committee, made up of Supervisors Tom Coen, Cindy Shelton and Crystal Vanuch, members of the stakeholder groups were slated to attend and provide input at two public meetings.

Some who were outspoken on the reduction in the stakeholders’ role earlier this month said the supervisors’ abrupt decision would have significantly limited the involvement of those groups.