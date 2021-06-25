Stafford supervisors retain stakeholders in redistricting effort

Stafford supervisors have voted to keep stakeholders in the county’s upcoming redistricting process, but the committee charged with overseeing them will first have to create guidelines that supervisors are expected to review later this summer.
The issue arose last month when a group of county residents learned of a decision made by county supervisors during an April off-site retreat that would have limited stakeholder participation in the redistricting process, expected to begin countywide this fall. The stakeholders are community organizations and agencies who may have an interest in the redistricting of voting precincts, a process every local government undertakes every 10 years following the release of fresh federal census data.
The supervisors’ April decision would have limited the 21 stakeholders’ participation to allowing just one stakeholder member per group at a virtual meeting in June. In the original plan created by the county’s redistricting committee, made up of Supervisors Tom Coen, Cindy Shelton and Crystal Vanuch, members of the stakeholder groups were slated to attend and provide input at two public meetings.
Some who were outspoken on the reduction in the stakeholders’ role earlier this month said the supervisors’ abrupt decision would have significantly limited the involvement of those groups.
“It’s removing another option to communicate with citizens about the process,” said Stafford resident Fran Larkins, a member of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.
County officials said it was never the county’s intention to remove anyone from the redistricting process and supervisors at the April retreat expressed a desire to hold more open meetings with the general public regarding the redistricting plan.
“Maybe the stakeholders list was exclusive and [supervisors] wanted to broaden attendance at those meetings to everyone, so they could attend and have a broader audience,” said Anthony Toigo, Stafford County’s government relations director.
Supervisors ultimately voted unanimously last Tuesday to keep the stakeholders involved, with a caveat by Supervisor Gary Snellings that the redistricting committee establish guidelines to ensure organizations involved in the process fall within county borders and are strictly nonprofit. Supervisors will review the new guidelines during a regular meeting after their August recess.
