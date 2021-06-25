 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford supervisors retain stakeholders in redistricting effort
0 comments

Stafford supervisors retain stakeholders in redistricting effort

{{featured_button_text}}

Stafford supervisors have voted to keep stakeholders in the county’s upcoming redistricting process, but the committee charged with overseeing them will first have to create guidelines that supervisors are expected to review later this summer.

The issue arose last month when a group of county residents learned of a decision made by county supervisors during an April off-site retreat that would have limited stakeholder participation in the redistricting process, expected to begin countywide this fall. The stakeholders are community organizations and agencies who may have an interest in the redistricting of voting precincts, a process every local government undertakes every 10 years following the release of fresh federal census data.

The supervisors’ April decision would have limited the 21 stakeholders’ participation to allowing just one stakeholder member per group at a virtual meeting in June. In the original plan created by the county’s redistricting committee, made up of Supervisors Tom Coen, Cindy Shelton and Crystal Vanuch, members of the stakeholder groups were slated to attend and provide input at two public meetings.

Although county supervisors voted unanimously last Tuesday to retain stakeholders as part of the county's upcoming redistricting process, the committee charged with overseeing them will first have to create guidelines that supervisors are expected to review later this summer. Supervisor Gary Snellings said the redistricting committee will establish guidelines to ensure organizations involved in the process fall within county limits and are strictly non-profit. Supervisors will review the new guidelines during a regular meeting after their August recess.

Some who were outspoken on the reduction in the stakeholders’ role earlier this month said the supervisors’ abrupt decision would have significantly limited the involvement of those groups.

“It’s removing another option to communicate with citizens about the process,” said Stafford resident Fran Larkins, a member of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.

County officials said it was never the county’s intention to remove anyone from the redistricting process and supervisors at the April retreat expressed a desire to hold more open meetings with the general public regarding the redistricting plan.

“Maybe the stakeholders list was exclusive and [supervisors] wanted to broaden attendance at those meetings to everyone, so they could attend and have a broader audience,” said Anthony Toigo, Stafford County’s government relations director.

Supervisors ultimately voted unanimously last Tuesday to keep the stakeholders involved, with a caveat by Supervisor Gary Snellings that the redistricting committee establish guidelines to ensure organizations involved in the process fall within county borders and are strictly nonprofit. Supervisors will review the new guidelines during a regular meeting after their August recess.

Stafford County logo

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Stafford redistricting stakeholders

Here's the current roster of stakeholders taking part in Stafford's redistricting process:

AKA Sorority, Xi Upsilon Omega Chapter, Enough Protest Group, Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors, Fredericksburg Area Builders Association, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area, LUCHA Ministries, Micah Ecumenical Ministries, North Stafford Rotary, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Rappahannock United Way, Rotary Club of Stafford, SERVE, Stafford County Democratic Committee, Stafford County Diversity Advisory Coalition, Stafford County Planning Commission, Stafford County Republican Committee. Stafford County School Board, Stafford Junction, Stafford NAACP, Virginia Department of Transportation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert