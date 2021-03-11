Stafford supervisors review school budget for new fiscal year

“We have one psychologist; we’re adding eight counselors,” said School Board member Elizabeth Warner. “We’re adding 6.6 social workers because we feel that that may benefit students on more of a whole-family, whole-child level, to help with the social and emotional health.”

“Is that sufficient staff?” asked Allen.

Kizner said principals from each of his schools wanted more than what was proposed in the new budget.

“I will tell you, that was the No. 1 request from the buildings was to get support for kids for emotional and mental health reasons,” said Kizner. “So, I would say it’s better than we are now, but if my principals were here, they would say they would actually prefer to have even more additional support.”

In total, the school’s new operating budget would pay for 54 new positions and a minimum 5 percent raise for teachers, at a cost of $10 million. It also proposes a similar raise for service staff, at a cost of about $4 million.

Among the proposed new positions are 18 teachers, eight counselors, six paraprofessionals, two social workers, one psychologist and seven administrative support positions.