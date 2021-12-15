Stafford supervisors seek $4.8 million grant to fix Brooke Road

“It used to be a mild inconvenience, but now it has become downright dangerous to life and property,” Sherrie Thuot of Rolling Brooke Court said last December. “The fact that Stafford County residents have to stage cars; get hotel rooms; walk through the woods; miss work, appointments and other obligations; check the tide charts before going out or coming in is unacceptable.”

Bill Hoyt, who worked with many other volunteers of the Brooke community to build a lighted public walking trail on his property to allow pedestrians to walk around the flooded roadway, asked supervisors Tuesday night to consider his request to reimburse him for a portion of his construction expenses. He said supervisors are not approving his request because they consider his work a private property improvement, not a public project.

“And I would disagree,” said Hoyt. “By its very nature, it is a public project. It is built by the community that it serves.”

Also on Tuesday, supervisors approved the establishment of a county stormwater grant program, setting its initial value at $100,000.

Stormwater management is an effort to reduce erosion and the runoff of rainwater or snow onto streets, lawns and other sites.