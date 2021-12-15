Stafford supervisors seek $4.8 million grant to fix Brooke Road

Stafford County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to apply for a federal grant to help end the excessive flooding on Brooke Road each time it rains.
“We feel, based on the grant criteria and everything involved, that the Brooke Road project as we all know it—with the flooding and the S-curves—would score very, very well,” said Paul Santay, the county’s director of development services. “This really falls in line with obtaining hopefully about $4.8 million out of the $7.5 million for the road project that’s shown in the [capital improvement program].”
The grant would be part of a $7.5 million county plan that would eventually elevate and realign Brooke Road between Raven Road and Maplewood Drive.
Santay said the funds would come from a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Santay said the county’s application will be submitted by the middle of next month to the federal agency through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
For years, residents along the narrow stretch of roadway in southern Stafford along Crow’s Nest have dealt with impassable travel lanes to or from their rural homes each time heavy rain falls. The flooding has stranded motorists and damaged or washed away vehicles.
“It used to be a mild inconvenience, but now it has become downright dangerous to life and property,” Sherrie Thuot of Rolling Brooke Court said last December. “The fact that Stafford County residents have to stage cars; get hotel rooms; walk through the woods; miss work, appointments and other obligations; check the tide charts before going out or coming in is unacceptable.”
Bill Hoyt, who worked with many other volunteers of the Brooke community to build a lighted public walking trail on his property to allow pedestrians to walk around the flooded roadway, asked supervisors Tuesday night to consider his request to reimburse him for a portion of his construction expenses. He said supervisors are not approving his request because they consider his work a private property improvement, not a public project.
“And I would disagree,” said Hoyt. “By its very nature, it is a public project. It is built by the community that it serves.”
Also on Tuesday, supervisors approved the establishment of a county stormwater grant program, setting its initial value at $100,000.
Stormwater management is an effort to reduce erosion and the runoff of rainwater or snow onto streets, lawns and other sites.
“I look at this as Stafford’s kind of first baby step toward addressing our stormwater issues,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer.
Santay said the new fund will be used to tackle residential stormwater issues selected by county officials through an application process. Winning applicants will be selected by predetermined scoring criteria, which is under development at the government center.
“As a reminder, this program is a county applicant cost share that would require up-front expenditures from applicants to be considered for reimbursement,” said Santay.
Santay said the solicitation for online applications for the stormwater grant program will begin in early spring.
