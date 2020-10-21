Stafford supervisors seek regional buy-in on library concerns

Still dissatisfied with a litany of issues related to Stafford County libraries, Stafford supervisors on Tuesday agreed to take further action at their next meeting.
On Nov. 4, supervisors will vote to make their concerns official before they are brought to the library’s board of trustees for consideration. Although the next trustee meeting isn’t scheduled until December, Supervisor Meg Bohmke said she will request a special meeting with trustees next month to introduce Stafford County’s recommendations.
Bohmke, who serves on the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s board of trustees, cited poor library budget accountability and the limited number of votes the county holds on the trustee board as the main complaints.
“On Nov. 4, the board will be voting to give me direction for the next library board meeting,” said Bohmke.
Bohmke hopes her counterparts on the library’s board of trustees will see eye-to-eye with Stafford supervisors’ concerns, and ultimately take action to revise the 27-year-old regional library agreement and its bylaws.
CRRL Director Martha Hutzel said she believes many of the supervisors’ concerns are a result of “a lot of miscommunication and misinformation.”
“We have already provided, at our quarterly meetings, all financial and fiscal reports that we have ever been asked for, and we have already agreed to provide even more details at our next meeting,” said Hutzel.
On Tuesday, Bohmke asked county staff if other agencies in the region, which rely on Stafford County’s financial support, have been receptive to opening their financial books for a complete review.
Andrea Light, budget director for the county, told supervisors the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center and the Rappahannock Regional Jail are two such agencies the county works with during their budget planning process. Light said the county takes a close look at both their budgets, including examining each line item, and seeks justification as to how the two organizations will utilize Stafford County funds.
“Certainly, with those two, we’ve had really good experiences and excellent outcome,” said Light.
County officials said last year was the first year the CRRL libraries in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford worked together in a collaborative review of the library’s budget with the library staff.
“It was successful, and we anticipate an elevated level of review and continued engagement with the library staff in preparation for an upcoming budget cycle,” wrote Shannon Howell, community engagement manager, in an email.
“We came a long way, I think, with the library,” Light told supervisors. “I think what they really need some help with now is, maybe how they publish their information and how they show their narrative in their service levels of what they’re doing for their community.”
Hutzel said annual audits, which are regularly sent directly to each of the partners in the region, will soon be added to the CRRL website, along with archived meeting minutes.
But Bohmke said she wants to dig even deeper into the library’s budget for better accountability of taxpayer dollars, including an internal audit, as well as conducting a 360-degree review of all library employees.
“It gives the board of trustees an idea about what is the climate of the employees,” said Bohmke.
Bohmke also said supervisors remain concerned with the number of votes each locality holds in the library partnership.
As a result of the 1993 agreement, Stafford remains the biggest contributor to the CRRL system, providing over $5 million to the network annually. Spotsylvania is in second place, kicking in $4.3 million, followed by Fredericksburg at $1.3 million. The remaining member of the partnership—Westmoreland County—pays $461,000, while the state adds another $735,000.
Stafford residents are also the biggest users of the library system. According to Hutzel, 66 percent of Stafford County residents have library cards.
Stafford supervisors insist they should have a bigger say in library matters based on the amount of money county taxpayers put into the library system. Although Stafford pays the most of all the partners in the coalition, the county has just two votes on the library’s board of trustees, the same as Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. Westmoreland County has one vote.
“I don’t think the City of Fredericksburg should receive two votes for the library when they only put in $1.5 million,” said Bohmke. “I think the bylaws should be updated and the voting structure should change.”
Earlier this month, supervisors discussed possibly outsourcing the county libraries to a library management company, but that idea did not return to the table for discussion Tuesday night. Bohmke said privatizing county libraries would be examined at a later time, and multiple vendors would be considered to accomplish the task.
“We have strict procurement policies, so any requests for outside work would have to go out for bid,” said Bohmke.
County officials did, however, recently engage Library Systems & Services of Rockville, Md., to prepare a free, basic report that pulls in data compiled by the Institute of Museums and Library Services. The report, which details how Stafford libraries stack up against those in Albemarle, Henrico and Prince William counties, was not available during Tuesday night’s meeting.
