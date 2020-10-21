Stafford supervisors seek regional buy-in on library concerns

Hutzel said annual audits, which are regularly sent directly to each of the partners in the region, will soon be added to the CRRL website, along with archived meeting minutes.

But Bohmke said she wants to dig even deeper into the library’s budget for better accountability of taxpayer dollars, including an internal audit, as well as conducting a 360-degree review of all library employees.

“It gives the board of trustees an idea about what is the climate of the employees,” said Bohmke.

Bohmke also said supervisors remain concerned with the number of votes each locality holds in the library partnership.

As a result of the 1993 agreement, Stafford remains the biggest contributor to the CRRL system, providing over $5 million to the network annually. Spotsylvania is in second place, kicking in $4.3 million, followed by Fredericksburg at $1.3 million. The remaining member of the partnership—Westmoreland County—pays $461,000, while the state adds another $735,000.

Stafford residents are also the biggest users of the library system. According to Hutzel, 66 percent of Stafford County residents have library cards.