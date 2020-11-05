Stafford supervisors send library concerns to board of trustees

“We have already provided, at our quarterly meetings, all financial and fiscal reports that we have ever been asked for, and we have already agreed to provide even more details at our next meeting,” she said.

Supervisor Gary Snellings described some of the library concerns raised by supervisors as “getting way down in the weeds.”

“There is a library board, and if we don’t like what they’re doing, we get a new board,” said Snellings. “If we start nitpicking the library and every other organization, we’re not going to get anything accomplished.”

But supervisors seem to agree they would like to see more budget transparency from the library network, and the CRRL seems to be taking steps to work with regional partners to allow just that.

Stafford County officials told supervisors that last year was the first time staffers from the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford governments worked with library staff in a collaborative review of the library’s budget.