Stafford supervisors send library concerns to board of trustees

Stafford County supervisors plan to keep the pressure on the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system by formally bringing several issues of concern to the library’s board of trustees next month.
“I believe we need to update the bylaws, we need to definitely update the 1993 agreement. I would like to restructure the way they present their reports, and I would also like the board to authorize moving forward with a climate survey,” Supervisor Meg Bohmke told fellow supervisors on Wednesday. “Those are the four wishes.”
Supervisors later gave Bohmke the green light to take the concerns to the CRRL’s board of trustees at its Dec. 14 meeting for further discussion. Bohmke serves on the library system’s board of trustees.
Bohmke had originally intended to bring the list to the group during a November special meeting to begin work on the mutual agreement and the bylaws, but the request for an early meeting was denied.
“[I’m] supportive of a special meeting when there is an emergency matter or when the board is completing work, or working on a special project, but I don’t feel comfortable with setting the precedent of calling a special meeting to initiate a project,” CRRL board Chairwoman Kimberly Young wrote in an Oct. 28 email to Bohmke.
Last month, library Director Martha Hutzel said she believed many of the supervisors’ concerns are the result of “a lot of miscommunication and misinformation.” Hutzel said annual financial audits, which are sent regularly to each of the partners in the agreement, are being added to the CRRL website, along with archived meeting minutes.
“We have already provided, at our quarterly meetings, all financial and fiscal reports that we have ever been asked for, and we have already agreed to provide even more details at our next meeting,” she said.
Supervisor Gary Snellings described some of the library concerns raised by supervisors as “getting way down in the weeds.”
“There is a library board, and if we don’t like what they’re doing, we get a new board,” said Snellings. “If we start nitpicking the library and every other organization, we’re not going to get anything accomplished.”
But supervisors seem to agree they would like to see more budget transparency from the library network, and the CRRL seems to be taking steps to work with regional partners to allow just that.
Stafford County officials told supervisors that last year was the first time staffers from the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford governments worked with library staff in a collaborative review of the library’s budget.
“We came a long way, I think, with the library,” Andrea Light, budget director for the county, told supervisors last month. “I think what they really need some help with now is maybe how they publish their information and how they show their narrative in their service levels of what they’re doing for their community.”
Stafford remains the biggest contributor to the CRRL system, providing over $5 million to the network annually. Spotsylvania is in second place, kicking in $4.3 million, followed by Fredericksburg at $1.3 million.
The remaining member of the partnership—Westmoreland County—pays $461,000, while the state adds another $735,000.
Although Stafford pays the most of all the partners in the coalition, the county has just two votes on the library’s board of trustees, the same as Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. Westmoreland County has one vote.
Stafford supervisors believe they should have more input in the CRRL system based on the amount of money county taxpayers put into the library system each year.
“I don’t think the City of Fredericksburg should receive two votes for the library when they only put in $1.5 million,” Bohmke said in October. “I think the bylaws should be updated and the voting structure should change.”
Stafford residents are also the biggest users of the library system. Hutzel said 66 percent of Stafford County residents have library cards.
On Wednesday, Bohmke was also asked by Snellings for further clarification on a proposed climate survey of library employees. Bohmke had previously said the results of that survey would help the board of trustees gain an understanding of the current work environment within the library system itself.
“It’s what we did when our new county administrator, Mr. Tom Foley, came here,” Bohmke told Snellings.
Snellings told Bohmke he didn’t feel it was the county supervisors’ role to administer climate surveys for library employees.
“The county is not doing it; it would be the library board doing it,” said Bohmke, who added on Thursday that a climate survey allows leadership to see the culture within an organization.
“[The survey] gives them the information they need to create a highly effective organization,” said Bohmke.
Stafford County recently took its own initiative to look into some aspects of Stafford libraries. The county sought help from a library management company to prepare a report that compares Stafford libraries with others in the region.
Last month, Stafford officials engaged Library Systems & Services of Rockville, Md., to prepare a free, basic report that pulls in data compiled by the Institute of Museums and Library Services. The report, which details how Stafford libraries stack up against those in Albemarle, Henrico and Prince William counties, was still not available Wednesday evening for supervisors to review.
Also last month, supervisors discussed a possible outsourcing of county libraries to a private firm, leaving the CRRL system altogether. Although that idea seems to have dissipated, Snellings said the notion of outsourcing caused the general public to feel uneasy.
“I see the letters to the editor, I get emails, all of us do,” said Snellings. “I think we need to make it very clear—at least I’ll make it very clear—that I will not vote to pull out of CRRL. Will not do it.”
Supervisor Cindy Shelton also said leaving the CRRL system was never the intention of the board as a whole.
“I don’t think that we ever had that intention, so social media, whatever, takes legs of its own sometimes,” said Shelton.
