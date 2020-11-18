Stafford supervisors set limits on flagpole heights in county

Several nearby counties already regulate the height of flagpoles and monuments. Spotsylvania County has no restrictions in residential zones, but limits commercial zone heights to 25 feet. Prince William County has a countywide 40 foot flagpole limit.

“In looking through Supreme Court decisions this morning prior to my work, the courts have said that it is legitimate for communities to come up with reasonable limitations on monuments and structures in their community,” said Supervisor Tom Coen.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Cindy Shelton said she was opposing the measure because the new ordinance will not prevent similar controversial flags from flying in the county.

“Someone can raise a flag at all these heights that we have ... and they can put anything that they want on it,” said Shelton. “They could take down all the trees and then be right next to [Interstate] 95 and still have it. I don’t like it when we create ordinances to pretend to solve a problem that we’re not solving.”

But Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who also voted against the new ordinance, had a different view on voting against the new height restrictions. Vanuch said reducing the height of flagpoles in the county might impact delivering broadband service to rural residents.