Stafford supervisors set public hearings for proposed new tax rates and election districts

Stafford County supervisors voted 4–3 Tuesday to hold an April 5 public hearing on the county’s proposed new tax rates which take effect July 1.

Supervisors voted to set the advertised real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2023 at .885 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from the existing rate of 97 cents, to help fuel the county’s proposed $700 million operating budget.

But even at that advertised rate, which supervisors cannot exceed when they take their final vote in April, it will still cost the average Stafford homeowner more than it did last year.

“So at the [.885] percent tax rate, the average real estate bill would be about $3,416, or about $249 more per year than last year for that average homeowner,” County Administrator Fred Presley told supervisors two weeks ago.

The latest county real estate assessment revealed a 24 percent increase in residential property values and an 11 percent rise in commercial property values since the last assessment two years ago.

Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said when property values increase as they did with this latest reassessment, the county can calculate an “effective tax rate,” to bring in approximately the same amount of revenue. In this case, the effective rate is 78 cents, but Presley warned supervisors that dropping the tax rate to the effective rate would take many projects planned in the next fiscal year completely off the table.

“So at 78 cents, if you were to go to the effective rate, which would result in approximately a $9.75 million decrease in this year’s budget,” Presley said. “It would also result in about a $23.2 million decrease in everything I just presented to you.”

Although Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Darrell English and Crystal Vanuch did not publicly announce which rate they preferred to set as the advertised rate, each voted against the .885 cent rate. Supervisor Tinesha Allen was one of the four supervisors who supported Presley’s recommendation.

“I believe that’s the part we should start at and then go from there to figure out if we need to make any adjustments or we adopt it at .885, Allen said. “But to go anything lower than what he’s asking in my opinion is a dereliction of duty.”

Supervisor Pam Yeung also supported the advertised tax rates to help fully fund Stafford’s public schools.

“We have a unique opportunity right now to support schools, to gain a competitive advantage on salary,” Yeung said. “This would help correct a long list of vacancies and match what we did for [public safety] two years ago.”

The new county budget is 8.5 percent higher than last year’s, and includes increases of about $9 million for public safety, $8.4 million for education and $4.9 million for transportation projects. General government and public safety employees are also expected to receive salary increases, starting at 2 percent.

In addition to the tax rates, other items covered during the April 5 hearing will include the county’s 10-year capital improvement plan and ordinances to increase the county’s meals tax, transient occupancy tax and a 2.5 percent increase in water and sewer user fees. Supervisors are also considering itemizing the 6.6 cent fire and rescue services tax that’s already included in the .885 proposed rate.

Andrea Light, the county’s budget director, said doing so would help show taxpayers “where some of those [tax] funds go to support fire and rescue.”

Redistricting hearing set for March 15

Supervisors voted unanimousl Tuesday to hold a March 15 public hearing to consider adopting new election districts and precinct boundaries.

The process of redistricting occurs every 10 years following the census. Last fall, the U.S. Census Bureau released their 2020 data that showed the region had grown 15.5 percent over the last 10 years. The biggest gain locally was in Stafford, where the population grew by 21.7 percent, rising from 128,961 residents in 2010 to 156,927 in 2020.

Under the proposed new redistricting map, the number of voters balances out to roughly 16,400 in each of the county’s seven districts. As they are drawn, the Falmouth District has 18,490 voters, the most in the county, while Griffis–Widewater has the least at 15,267.

Supervisor Tom Coen, who chaired the county’s redistricting committee, said all supervisors have been deeply involved in the redistricting process since the beginning of the new year and said one of the biggest features of the proposed new map they ultimately chose puts all Aquia Harbour residents in the Aquia District.

“Right now, one section of Aquia Harbor is in the [Griffis]–Widewater District,” Coen said. “The big change is to move all of that into the Aquia District and then take roughly the same number of voters from Aquia and put it into [Griffis]–Widewater District.”

The redistricting proposal extends the southern boundary of Griffis–Widewater to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Richmond Highway. The Aquia Harbour subdivision would fall under the Aquia District along the boundaries of new House District 23 that will include all of Stafford County north of Aquia Creek after the 2023 elections. The Falmouth District would extend north to create a new boundary with Aquia at the intersection of Hospital Center Boulevard and Old Potomac Church Road. The Celebrate Virginia subdivision and areas south and east of Greenbank Road would form the new western boundary of the George Washington District, while areas north of Poplar Road and south of Aquia Creek would move to the Rock Hill District. The Garrisonville District would retain its existing boundaries, while a small number of voters from Marine Corps Base Quantico will fall under the Griffis–Widewater boundaries.

Under the new map, 11 new polling places are proposed to accommodate new voters, including sites at the Richland Baptist Church and Colonial Forge High School in Hartwood, Mount Ararat Baptist Church in Rock Hill, Aquia Episcopal Church, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary and Shirley C. Heim Middle schools in Griffis–Widewater, the Aquia Harbour Country Club and Stafford Elementary School in Aquia, the Rowser Building in Falmouth, the Gari Melchers complex in George Washington and H.H. Poole Middle School in Garrisonville.

Two public information meetings are scheduled before the March 15 public hearing. The events take place March 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the county’s government center and March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Howell branch at 806 Lyons Blvd.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

