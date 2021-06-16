Stafford supervisors set stage for Downtown Stafford, delay decision on Fountain Park development

Although county officials and developers have been promoting Downtown Stafford and Fountain Park as two separate new developments that could bring more housing and retail business to the county, supervisors struggled this week to get the first project moving and deferred a decision on the other until July.
Supervisors voted 4–3 Tuesday to rezone 28 acres of county land near the courthouse to accommodate Downtown Stafford, a new development that county officials say will be a pedestrian-friendly town center where people can live, dine and shop. The project would be the latest addition to the expanding Courthouse Road corridor.
“Many people have come up and said defer this. No, I’m not going to defer this,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer. “This is a culmination of work that I’ve been working on for many, many, many years.”
Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Gary Snellings and Crystal Vanuch voted against the rezoning.
“I think that we could defer this,” said Bohmke. “And maybe do a better job for the public so that the public understands and can weigh in on maybe what they want to see.”
But Supervisor Cindy Shelton, who voted in favor of rezoning the land for new apartments and retail, said residents will have a number of opportunities in the coming years to provide input on what they would like to see in a downtown area.
“All we’re doing here is rezoning our own property,” said Shelton. “We have to have those town halls and [those] other types of communication to say what are we going to do with this property once we rezone it.”
John Holden, the county’s economic development director, had previously told supervisors the county’s share of Downtown Stafford would be limited to roads and supporting infrastructure, with private partners funding the construction of multiple buildings.
Plans for the site, which sits parallel to the southern edge of Courthouse Road near the U.S. 1 interchange, call for 2,400 multi-family homes and 70 townhouses, on top of 5,440 homes the county has already zoned for construction in the vicinity. But the Downtown project would have fewer brick-and-mortar retail outlets, according to Holden. He said shoppers can expect an “experiential retail experience” in the Downtown area, such as augmented reality clothing stores with holographic technology to allow customers to try on different outfits.
Later in the evening, supervisors voted 5–2 to defer, until July 6, their final decision on the 6-acre Fountain Park development, located just to the east of Downtown Stafford at the corner of U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road.
Fountain Park is a public–private partnership with Fredericksburg-based Jarrell Properties, which owns the land at the intersection where a handful of older homes are slated for demolition.
County officials had previously said Fountain Park, which could include seven different buildings totaling almost 70,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail, and restaurant space, will serve as the gateway for visitors to Downtown Stafford.
Developers estimate the project will take nearly 10 years to complete and will include just over 300 one- or two-bedroom apartments.
Dudenhefer requested the deferral to allow the county and the developer an opportunity to investigate the possibility of offering a portion of the new apartments at Fountain Park at a discounted rate for first responders and educators.
Supervisor Tom Coen said the demand for affordable housing in the county is real, citing a new Stafford County firefighter who commutes daily from Culpeper because the cost to rent an apartment in Stafford is so high.
“There’s nowhere for this young man to live in our county,” said Coen. “People complain about the traffic, well guess what? When that firefighter and those other people who are waiting on us at our stores and our retail are going home in another community, they’re going on the roads that you’re complaining about being too crowded. And so logic would say that we need to be thinking of a greater humanity here than just people who are making a certain salary.”
With the population of Stafford County right around 150,000, Supervisor Tinesha Allen said the county is projected to have 200,000 residents within the next few years, and the county needs new projects like Fountain Park and Downtown Stafford to reinvest some of that expected revenue for the good of the county.
“We cannot keep relying on residential taxes to fund the needs of this county, because as it stands now, it barely meets the needs of this county,” said Allen. “We have to start making a concerted effort to grow our commercial aspect of our county and projects like [Fountain Park] and Downtown Stafford is one of the first steps in getting us there.”
Snellings and Vanuch opposed the deferral of Fountain Park. Vanuch said she would rather see an increase in salaries for county employees to help keep them in the county as residents, rather than build high-income apartments on a parcel whose retail future is uncertain.
“If you’ve said you support it, then please, I’m going to vote to deny it, but maybe you’ll defer it, and maybe your constituents can knock some sense into you between now and July 6,” said Vanuch.
Allen said some of the Fountain Park retail concerns aired by supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting will fall on the developer and she also believes businesses will come to Stafford only if there’s room for owners and employees to live affordably and succeed.
“I’ve had developers reach out to me that said they’re very much interested in coming to Stafford,” said Allen. “That’s what makes this project unique is that we have that option of going out there, or [Jarrell] does, of finding retailers that match that vision.”
