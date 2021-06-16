Stafford supervisors set stage for Downtown Stafford, delay decision on Fountain Park development

County officials had previously said Fountain Park, which could include seven different buildings totaling almost 70,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail, and restaurant space, will serve as the gateway for visitors to Downtown Stafford.

Developers estimate the project will take nearly 10 years to complete and will include just over 300 one- or two-bedroom apartments.

Dudenhefer requested the deferral to allow the county and the developer an opportunity to investigate the possibility of offering a portion of the new apartments at Fountain Park at a discounted rate for first responders and educators.

Supervisor Tom Coen said the demand for affordable housing in the county is real, citing a new Stafford County firefighter who commutes daily from Culpeper because the cost to rent an apartment in Stafford is so high.

“There’s nowhere for this young man to live in our county,” said Coen. “People complain about the traffic, well guess what? When that firefighter and those other people who are waiting on us at our stores and our retail are going home in another community, they’re going on the roads that you’re complaining about being too crowded. And so logic would say that we need to be thinking of a greater humanity here than just people who are making a certain salary.”