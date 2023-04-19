The Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening set a real estate tax rate of 93.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. Supervisors earmarked 1.5 cents of that rate for fire and rescue capital needs.

The rate approved Tuesday is lower than the 94-cent tax rate proposed by county administrator Randal Vosburg and the $1.14 advertised tax rate.

County finance director Andrea Light said a budget based on this tax rate would include $12 million in new funding for the school division, which is about $37 million less than the School Board requested.

"With the current allocation to schools from the Board of Supervisors, we are not able to fully fund even the Superintendent's proposed budget let alone the School Board’s funding request," division superintendent Thomas Taylor said Wednesday. "This means we will not meet our minimum staffing standards and we will not be able to fund competitive increases in service and licensed staff salaries, which will make retention and recruiting more difficult. We are also not going to be able to make the necessary repairs and investments in buildings at this time."

The 92-cent rate was proposed by Supervisor Crystal Vanuch after her first motion to set the rate at 91 cents failed.

Vanuch said she thinks everyone on the board wants to see "every single teacher get a pay raise" but described Taylor's five-year plan to bring Stafford's teacher salary scale closer to that of Prince William County's as "unsustainable."

"I want to fix it so we don’t have this argument every single year, but we cannot do it on the backs of the taxpayers," she said.

Board Chair Pamela Yeung and supervisors Meg Bohmke, Darrell English and Tom Coen supported Vanuch's proposal.

Coen said he had "great consternation" with the 92-cent tax rate.

"I was trying to go for 94-cents, but I could not get four votes for that," he said. "I just feel very awkward because I don’t think we’re meeting all the needs that we need to meet."

Yeung said she wants to explore ways for the county to gain more revenue so future needs are not reliant on tax increases.

She said she is in favor of implementing a business, professional and occupational license tax and will help Stafford advocate to receive the full cost of competing adjustment that is provided by the General Assembly to nine Northern Virginia localities to help them recruit and retain staff in a competitive labor market.

Supervisors met with Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday to ask him to consider proposing an amendment to the state's biennial budget to grant the full COCA.

Gary made a motion to table setting real estate tax rates until after that meeting, but it did not succeed.

Gary said she could not support the 92-cent tax rate because she doesn't believe it reflects the will of the community.

"This is incredibly disappointing," she said. "I am heartbroken for our children and people who have fought for something that makes sense, and disappointed that this board did not work together to find something for the community. I think you all deserve better."