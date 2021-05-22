Stafford supervisors step back on 'Downtown Stafford'

Fourteen months ago, Stafford supervisors envisioned a vibrant and futuristic downtown area near the county courthouse where families and friends could meet, eat, shop and socialize. They called the potential development Downtown Stafford.

John Holden, the county’s economic development director, had previously told supervisors the county-owned, 28-acre site, which lies parallel to the southern edge of Courthouse Road near the U.S. 1 interchange, would be built with fewer brick-and-mortar retail outlets. Holden said broadband and smart energy, lighting, water and temperature controls would all be incorporated into energy-efficient housing units and commercial buildings. The technology would be so sophisticated, Holden said, it would electronically monitor the levels of trash in trash containers.

Holden also told supervisors that the county’s share of Downtown Stafford would be limited to roads and supporting infrastructure, with private partners funding the construction of multiple buildings within the new community.

Supervisors had the opportunity to get the ball rolling on the new development Tuesday night by rezoning the acreage necessary to accommodate the new project, but they balked, voting 5–2 to defer the matter until June 15 to allow the public additional opportunities to weigh in on the matter.