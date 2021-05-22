Stafford supervisors step back on 'Downtown Stafford'

Fourteen months ago, Stafford supervisors envisioned a vibrant and futuristic downtown area near the county courthouse where families and friends could meet, eat, shop and socialize. They called the potential development Downtown Stafford.
John Holden, the county’s economic development director, had previously told supervisors the county-owned, 28-acre site, which lies parallel to the southern edge of Courthouse Road near the U.S. 1 interchange, would be built with fewer brick-and-mortar retail outlets. Holden said broadband and smart energy, lighting, water and temperature controls would all be incorporated into energy-efficient housing units and commercial buildings. The technology would be so sophisticated, Holden said, it would electronically monitor the levels of trash in trash containers.
Holden also told supervisors that the county’s share of Downtown Stafford would be limited to roads and supporting infrastructure, with private partners funding the construction of multiple buildings within the new community.
Supervisors had the opportunity to get the ball rolling on the new development Tuesday night by rezoning the acreage necessary to accommodate the new project, but they balked, voting 5–2 to defer the matter until June 15 to allow the public additional opportunities to weigh in on the matter.
“It was stated this would create a place where the community can go. The problem is, we’re going to create another community,” said Supervisor Gary Snellings. “You’re actually building another community, so where’s everybody else coming from, or how are they going to get there?”
Supervisors Tinesha Allen and Cindy Shelton were the only two supervisors who favored maintaining the momentum of the project.
“We need to address the issue and move on,” said Supervisor Tinesha Allen. “It’s been oscillating back and forth for years and we need to make up our minds.”
Shelton said one of the reasons she voted against the delay is because she favors more affordable housing units for Stafford residents.
County officials report 2,418 multi-family and 72 townhouses are envisioned on the grounds of Downtown Stafford. That would be added to the 5,440 homes already zoned for construction in the Courthouse Road area, a spot where county officials want to encourage development as part of their Healthy Growth initiative.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a project of this magnitude that has absolutely no transportation impact study,” said Snellings. “That’s very concerning.”
But the traffic generated from Downtown Stafford is just the tip of the iceberg of what motorists can expect in the years to come at the Courthouse Road interchange.
In March, Stafford supervisors approved a massive 550,000-square-foot DHL distribution facility at Wyche Road. That facility is expected to bring heavy amounts of truck traffic to the interchange.
Last December, supervisors also approved Burns Corner, a 26-acre project in the Courthouse Road corridor that will include 214,000 square feet of commercial development space, drive-thru restaurants, medical offices, a day care center, office buildings and a Sheetz convenience store. A new hotel, drug store and supermarket will be added as the project develops.
As supervisors voted to defer the Downtown Stafford project, the owner of the property located just to the east of Downtown Stafford said he is moving forward with preliminary work on his 6 acres at the corner of U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road.
By a vote of 4–3 last August, supervisors agreed to proceed with a public–private partnership agreement with Fredericksburg-based Jarrell Properties, which owns the land at the busy intersection where a handful of older homes sit. Some small buildings on the tract have already been demolished.
County officials had previously said the development, which has been dubbed Fountain Park, will serve as the gateway for visitors to Downtown Stafford. The only building to remain on the site will be Aquia Realty, which will eventually be aesthetically blended into the new development.
Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Jarrell, said seven different buildings totaling almost 70,000 square feet of office, commercial, retail, and restaurant space will be built at Fountain Park within the next seven to 10 years. Hicks said 309 apartments are planned, and 95 percent of them will be one- or two-bedroom units.
“We’re rooting for Downtown Stafford,” said Hicks. “We think the connection of these two projects will make this new community in Stafford County a tremendous success.”
