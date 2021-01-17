Stafford supervisors still divided on downzoning as decision looms

Almost one year ago, Stafford County supervisors considered downzoning nearly 90,000 acres of agricultural property in the county to help curb rural growth.

Not much has been done since.

“You just keep deferring it, it causes angst,” said Supervisor Tom Coen, who opposes the idea.

But the issue is on the agenda for this week's Board of Supervisors agenda and supervisors remain divided over how best to control residential growth while respecting property owners' rights.

Downzoning rezones land to a less dense development use, and the practice is typically done in an attempt to limit sprawl. In Stafford’s case, supervisors are considering changing the density in agricultural parcels from one home per three acres to one home per 10 acres.

Coen, who represents the mostly rural George Washington District, said downzoning would crush property values for many of his farming constituents, devastating many of them financially. He also said it will raise taxes throughout the county.