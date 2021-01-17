Stafford supervisors still divided on downzoning as decision looms

Almost one year ago, Stafford County supervisors considered downzoning nearly 90,000 acres of agricultural property in the county to help curb rural growth.
Not much has been done since.
“You just keep deferring it, it causes angst,” said Supervisor Tom Coen, who opposes the idea.
But the issue is on the agenda for this week's Board of Supervisors agenda and supervisors remain divided over how best to control residential growth while respecting property owners' rights.
Downzoning rezones land to a less dense development use, and the practice is typically done in an attempt to limit sprawl. In Stafford’s case, supervisors are considering changing the density in agricultural parcels from one home per three acres to one home per 10 acres.
Coen, who represents the mostly rural George Washington District, said downzoning would crush property values for many of his farming constituents, devastating many of them financially. He also said it will raise taxes throughout the county.
“These are the people who have been paying for all the amenities in North Stafford for years,” said Coen. “It really is an attack on the rural residents of the county. We've wanted them not to sell their land or do by-right [development], and they have respected that desire, and so now they will be punished.”
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer, who supports downzoning, said most of the rural landowners in Coen’s district are being taxed at a much lower rate because their property is in a land-use category.
“So, they’re already getting a benefit from that,” said Dudenhefer, who represents North Stafford's Garrisonville District. “My constituents don’t owe them a big windfall at some point in their life.”
Dudenhefer said the majority of big property owners in Stafford are developers who do not contribute enough money to the county to sustain the already overstressed infrastructure, including county roads, fire and rescue, law enforcement and public schools.
“They don’t contribute their windfall to any of that,” said Dudenhefer. “They sell their property and make a lot of money, and everyone else pays to put new schools and roads out there.”
In October, supervisors held a public hearing on the matter, along with the county’s Planning Commission, at Colonial Forge High School. Out of the 40 citizens who attended, three spoke in favor of downzoning, while the rest expressed concerns about lower land values and limiting the use of private land.
Ahead of that meeting, Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky produced a social media video that examined Prince William and Spotsylvania counties, which went through similar 10-acre downzonings about a decade ago. Mayausky said in both those counties, 3-acre lots are selling for about 70 percent of what 10-acre lots are selling for today.
“Reasonable to assume that would happen here as well,” said Mayausky.
Mayausky also said downzoning would impact all taxpayers in the county, and said if agricultural properties are devalued, the county’s tax base will drop, leaving county supervisors with two options.
“They can either cut services, or they can increase the real estate tax rate to make up the difference,” Mayausky said.
“That’s not a fact,” said Dudenhefer. “The property value, maybe out in the [agricultural] area, where they’re going to benefit from big development on their property, their property values may go down, but nobody else's will. I can guarantee you, my property value in Garrisonville won’t go down.”
Following the October meeting, Supervisor Gary Snellings said he agreed with Mayausky’s assertions and said any changes to the existing zoning would impact the 24 acres of land Snellings owns in Hartwood.
“We’ve got to come up with something, because if we continue on the path we are now, we’re not going to be able to afford the infrastructure it’s going to require,” said Snellings, who supports an alternative approach to the 10-acre lot size proposal.
“So, I think we can work something out that will be satisfactory to everyone without providing 10-acre lots,” said Snellings.
But reaching a consensus on the issue among supervisors seems to be a struggle.
Dudenhefer said supervisors are so divided on downzoning, they may never arrive at a conclusion to solve the issue to benefit the citizens of Stafford.
“I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” said Dudenhefer. “We’re going to let the county be built out and continue to have the rapid growth that we have because we can’t get together and come up with a plan that works for the county.”
Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who plans to vote in favor of downzoning, said one of the proposals supervisors should consider is a “5-lot cap and zone” approach used in Spotsylvania and Louisa counties. Steven Apicella, chairman of the county’s Planning Commission, offered the alternative, along with other suggestions, in an Oct. 8 letter to Bohmke.
Apicella said the cap-and-zone approach would limit new agriculturally-zoned subdivisions to five lots.
“While this alternative could yield up-to 7,129 net new lots, any proposed subdivision of 6 or more lots in the [agricultural] zoning district would require rezoning,” Apicella wrote. “This approach would turn what would otherwise be by-right zoning into a rezoning, potentially generating proffers to mitigate the impacts and which would require review and approval by the [Board of Supervisors].”
Last October’s meeting resulted in supervisors moving the downzoning vote to December, where the matter was once again deferred until this Tuesday, Jan. 19, where the issue is on the agenda as a “consent” item—meaning it could sit in limbo even longer. Coen said he hopes the item will be pulled from the consent agenda into an open discussion, where it can be voted on, along with sending the entire growth issue back to the county’s Planning Commission for a fresh look.
“[Supervisors] need to move forward and vote this down and then just put all growth issues into the discussion of the update of the [county] comprehensive plan,” said Coen.
The comprehensive plan, which is up for review by supervisors this year, highlights the county’s goals and objectives, as well as the tools necessary to accomplish them. The plan calls for targeting about 50 percent of the county’s growth into the Targeted Growth Area, where water, sewer and electrical services already exist. Coen said that goal is far from being met.
“Nothing in the proposal before us actually puts growth in that area,” said Coen. “So why are we pushing forward a proposal that does not achieve what we say we want to achieve?”
