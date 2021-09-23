Stafford supervisors stop trail though Chatham Landing

A proposed pedestrian trail between the Chatham Bridge and Ferry Road would require pedestrians to share travel lanes with vehicles through the tunnel on Naomi Road. George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen wants to delay the project until future funding is available.
A proposed extension of Stafford’s Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Road parallel to Naomi Road, upset some nearby residents.
Residents of Chatham Landing at Dairy Lane and Shaw Court in southern Stafford, oppose a plan to run a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Road through their neighborhood of townhomes and playgrounds.
Mature trees and landscaping would be removed along Dairy Lane to make way for a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Road that would run through the Chatham Landing neighborhood
A group of Chatham Landing residents who oppose a pedestrian-bike path through their neighborhood, spoke publicly on the proposal during a Sept. 21 public hearing.
A planned extension of the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Farm was stopped by Stafford supervisors after residents complained it could harm their neighborhood.
An old road winds up from the Stafford County side of the Chatham Bridge to the terminus of Dairy Lane, a proposed site of the trail extension.
A former roadway in Stafford County ends at the terminus of Dairy Lane in the county. A planned extension of the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail would follow the footprint of the road, bringing users close to the Chatham Landing townhouse complex and near the community’s playground.
Over growth covers the surface of a former Stafford County road near a washed out bridge near the terminus of Dairy Lane.
Stafford County Supervisors voted 5–1 Tuesday afternoon to stop a planned extension of the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail that would have run through a neighborhood where residents fear it would draw crime and property damage.
The extension was part of the original plan when Stafford officials announced they would build a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path from Gari Melchers’ Home and Studio at Belmont to the Ferry Road and State Route 3 intersection. The last leg of the trail, from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Road, would take the trail through the Chatham Landing townhouse community on Dairy Lane.
As it stands, the trail ends at the Chatham Bridge, where people will be able to cross the Rappahannock River into downtown Fredericksburg once the bridge renovation is complete.
Alex Owsiak, the county’s transportation program manager, told supervisors they could choose to abandon the project outright, but county taxpayers would have to repay about $130,000 for work already completed.
Two weeks ago, Supervisor Tom Coen had sought support from his peers to halt the trail work at the Chatham Bridge and wait for additional funding to eventually become available for a possible alternate route. Coen also said he heard from residents around Dairy Lane who oppose the project.
“The residents have been lucid, clear and consistent that having the trail go down Dairy Lane is not amenable to them,” said Coen. “So this is not a killing of said trail, it is a delaying of said trail.”