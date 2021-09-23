 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford supervisors stop trail though Chatham Landing
0 comments
alert top story

Stafford supervisors stop trail though Chatham Landing

{{featured_button_text}}

Stafford County Supervisors voted 5–1 Tuesday afternoon to stop a planned extension of the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail that would have run through a neighborhood where residents fear it would draw crime and property damage.

The extension was part of the original plan when Stafford officials announced they would build a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path from Gari Melchers’ Home and Studio at Belmont to the Ferry Road and State Route 3 intersection. The last leg of the trail, from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Road, would take the trail through the Chatham Landing townhouse community on Dairy Lane.

As it stands, the trail ends at the Chatham Bridge, where people will be able to cross the Rappahannock River into downtown Fredericksburg once the bridge renovation is complete.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alex Owsiak, the county’s transportation program manager, told supervisors they could choose to abandon the project outright, but county taxpayers would have to repay about $130,000 for work already completed.

Two weeks ago, Supervisor Tom Coen had sought support from his peers to halt the trail work at the Chatham Bridge and wait for additional funding to eventually become available for a possible alternate route. Coen also said he heard from residents around Dairy Lane who oppose the project.

“The residents have been lucid, clear and consistent that having the trail go down Dairy Lane is not amenable to them,” said Coen. “So this is not a killing of said trail, it is a delaying of said trail.”

With two supervisors absent two weeks ago, Supervisor Meg Bohmke initially recommended approval of the trail, but later suggested deferring the decision to the mid-September meeting. On Tuesday, she was the only supervisor who voted in favor of the trail through Dairy Lane.

“Trails bring tourists here, trails are great,” said Bohmke. “I love walkability, I love the trails.”

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert