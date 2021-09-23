Stafford supervisors stop trail though Chatham Landing

Stafford County Supervisors voted 5–1 Tuesday afternoon to stop a planned extension of the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail that would have run through a neighborhood where residents fear it would draw crime and property damage.

The extension was part of the original plan when Stafford officials announced they would build a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path from Gari Melchers’ Home and Studio at Belmont to the Ferry Road and State Route 3 intersection. The last leg of the trail, from the Chatham Bridge to Ferry Road, would take the trail through the Chatham Landing townhouse community on Dairy Lane.

As it stands, the trail ends at the Chatham Bridge, where people will be able to cross the Rappahannock River into downtown Fredericksburg once the bridge renovation is complete.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Owsiak, the county’s transportation program manager, told supervisors they could choose to abandon the project outright, but county taxpayers would have to repay about $130,000 for work already completed.

Two weeks ago, Supervisor Tom Coen had sought support from his peers to halt the trail work at the Chatham Bridge and wait for additional funding to eventually become available for a possible alternate route. Coen also said he heard from residents around Dairy Lane who oppose the project.