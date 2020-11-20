Stafford supervisors support new hangar at regional airport

“We have nothing that we can give the loan organization in the event we default,” said Wallis. “What [the lender] requires is, we go to our supporting municipalities and get them to provide a moral obligation, so they are morally obligated to cover our note should we not be able to pay it. They are not financially obligated to do that.”

Wallis said all members of the authority support the airport through quarterly payments and the mutual agreement between the localities calls for a total of $200,000 in annual payments from its three members.

But Wallis said that number was reduced to $150,000 annually in 2009, due to the downturn in the economy. As a result, Fredericksburg pays $21,428 annually, while Prince William pays $42,857 and Stafford pays $85,714.

The three localities make up the seven-member regional airport authority. Fredericksburg has one member, Prince William County has two and Stafford County has four.