Stafford supervisors to weigh resolution against asking about students' preferred pronouns, teaching critical race theory

Jones also told the board on Sept. 8 that Stafford schools do not teach critical race theory.

“We don’t teach it. We never have,” he said.

According to a May 8 article in Education Weekly, critical race theory is an academic concept proposed by legal scholars in the 1970s and early 1980s.

“The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies,” the article states.

The article gives as an example the practice of redlining, in which government officials in the 1930s created maps of urban areas and deemed those neighborhoods inhabited largely by Blacks to be financially risky. As a result, banks refused to offer government-backed mortgages to Black homeowners living in the redlined areas.

“Today, those same patterns of discrimination live on through facially race-blind policies, like single-family zoning that prevents the building of affordable housing in advantaged, majority-white neighborhoods and, thus, stymies racial desegregation efforts,” the Education Weekly article states.