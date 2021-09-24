Stafford supervisors vote to settle costly Muslim cemetery case

At that time, state code restricted cemeteries within 900 feet of wells that supply public water. The resident wrote Maurer asking why the same standard did not apply to private wells.

In an email to Maurer on June 21, 2016, Stafford legislative affairs officer Anthony Toigo wrote that he checked with the director of the Rappahannock Area Health District and concluded that as long as there was at least 100 feet between the homeowner’s well and the cemetery, it would pose no risk to public health.

The following day, Vanuch wrote in an email: “This certainly doesn’t address the constituent’s question.”

Vanuch wrote to Maurer and suggested setting up a meeting with the county attorney about revising the ordinance.

On Nov. 9, 2016, the county’s Planning Commission voted 6–0 to recommend adoption of a new cemetery ordinance banning cemeteries within 900 feet of public drinking sources or private wells, which both Maurer and Vanuch had advocated for. On Dec. 13, 2016, the revised ordinance was passed by supervisors, 7–0.

The lawsuit noted that then-Supervisor Jack Cavalier described the hearing and the vote on the ordinance as a “sham,” and stated that, “Both current and former supervisors have told me they have never seen such a spectacle.”