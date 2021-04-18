Stafford supervisors vote Tuesday on new budget, tax rates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Driving the need for additional revenue is a $7.8 million boost in funding for schools—budgeted to receive $136.8 million in local funds—as well as $4.7 million more for public safety, $4.2 million to restore county positions and funds cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, $3.7 million more for general government services and $3.4 million more for transportation.

Funds from the budget will also provide pay raises for county employees, and transfers $14.3 million to the capital fund to help pay for various construction projects, including a new fire station in Aquia and a sixth high school.

Supervisors will also vote on Tuesday for a potential 3 percent water and sewer rate increase for all county residents, which county officials said will cost the average Stafford homeowner an additional $2.71 each month.

Supervisors on Tuesday may also eliminate the $23 annual motor vehicle license fee that taxpayers pay for each vehicle they own as part of their personal property bill. Proceeds from the fee go to the county’s general fund.