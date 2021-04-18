Stafford supervisors vote Tuesday on new budget, tax rates

Stafford County supervisors will vote Tuesday on budget proposals that could increase the real estate tax rate, raise water and sewer rates, and even levy a 30-cent tax increase on a pack of cigarettes.
It’s all part of the county’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and if the tax increases are approved, the difference will appear on tax bills mailed to county residents in May.
Last month, supervisors voted to advertise the proposed real estate tax rate at $1.01 per $100 of assessed value, up 4 cents from the current 97-cent rate.
Only three Stafford residents spoke during an early April public hearing, and two of them addressed the proposed real estate tax hike.
One local businessman opposed the increase, while Sarah Taylor, a career educator, said she supports it to prevent educators from seeking higher paying jobs elsewhere.
“Without competitive pay for teachers, teachers don’t stay,” said Taylor. “And the tax rate that you have in front of you is a way for you to fully fund our schools and help more teachers stay here.”
The $1.01 rate would fully fund County Administrator Fred Presley’s proposed $358.3 million general fund budget, which is $37.4 million more than the budget for the current year.
Driving the need for additional revenue is a $7.8 million boost in funding for schools—budgeted to receive $136.8 million in local funds—as well as $4.7 million more for public safety, $4.2 million to restore county positions and funds cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, $3.7 million more for general government services and $3.4 million more for transportation.
Funds from the budget will also provide pay raises for county employees, and transfers $14.3 million to the capital fund to help pay for various construction projects, including a new fire station in Aquia and a sixth high school.
Supervisors will also vote on Tuesday for a potential 3 percent water and sewer rate increase for all county residents, which county officials said will cost the average Stafford homeowner an additional $2.71 each month.
Supervisors on Tuesday may also eliminate the $23 annual motor vehicle license fee that taxpayers pay for each vehicle they own as part of their personal property bill. Proceeds from the fee go to the county’s general fund.
Last month, budget director Andrea Light told supervisors the proposed tangible personal property tax rate for new fiscal year drops from $6.46 for each $100 of assessed value to $6.10, but Light said that 36-cent drop will be offset by an increase in the assessed value of motor vehicles, from its current 40 percent to 50 percent.
Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said the change should not significantly impact the majority of vehicle owners in the county, where the average vehicle is valued below $20,000, based on cost estimates.
A proposed 30-cents-per-pack increase on cigarettes will also be considered Tuesday. County officials said proceeds from the new cigarette tax will help fund public safety expenditures projected in the county budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438