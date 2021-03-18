Stafford supervisors will consider 4-cent real-estate tax increase this spring

As discussions continue leading up to a scheduled April 20 vote on the budget, supervisors could decide on a rate lower than the $1.01 per $100 of assessed value advertised, but cannot go higher without re-advertising the rate.

Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Mark Dudenhefer and Crystal Vanuch each voted against the proposed 4-cent hike. Bohmke initially suggested the advertised rate be set at 99 cents, but the idea gained support from only one other supervisor.

Supervisors also voted on Tuesday to advertise a potential 3 percent water and sewer increase for county residents. Budget director Andrea Light told supervisors the increase would cost the average county homeowner an additional $2.71 each month.

The board scheduled an April 6 public hearing to allow residents to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget, which also proposes the elimination of the $23 annual motor vehicle license fee that taxpayers pay for each vehicle they own as part of their personal property bill. Proceeds from this fund go to the county’s general fund.

Light told supervisors the proposed tangible personal property tax rate for next fiscal year drops from $6.46 for each $100 of assessed value to $6.10. Light said that 36-cent drop will be offset by an increase in the assessed value of motor vehicles.