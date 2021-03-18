Stafford supervisors will consider 4-cent real-estate tax increase this spring

Stafford supervisors will decide if the cost of living in the county will go up this year.
Supervisors voted 4–3 this week to advertise a 4-cent real estate tax rate increase in preparation for the new fiscal year budget that begins July 1. If the increase is approved, it will appear on tax bills mailed in May.
The tax increase would be needed to fully fund County Administrator Fred Presley’s proposed $358.3 million general fund budget, which is $37.4 million more than the budget for the current year.
Driving the need for additional revenue is a $7.8 million boost in funding for schools—to $136.8 million total in local funds—as well as $4.7 million more for public safety, $4.2 million to restore positions and funds cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, $3.7 million more for general government services and $3.4 million more for transportation.
The budget funds pay raises for county employees and transfers $14.3 million to the capital fund to help pay for various projects planned, including a new fire station in Aquia and a sixth high school in the county.
Presley said the county is in a position to grow following a reduction in taxes last year as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“While the health crisis continues, Stafford has rebounded well providing the opportunity to restore efforts removed last year, which places our community in a strong position today and an even stronger position as future growth happens,” he wrote in an email.
As discussions continue leading up to a scheduled April 20 vote on the budget, supervisors could decide on a rate lower than the $1.01 per $100 of assessed value advertised, but cannot go higher without re-advertising the rate.
Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Mark Dudenhefer and Crystal Vanuch each voted against the proposed 4-cent hike. Bohmke initially suggested the advertised rate be set at 99 cents, but the idea gained support from only one other supervisor.
Supervisors also voted on Tuesday to advertise a potential 3 percent water and sewer increase for county residents. Budget director Andrea Light told supervisors the increase would cost the average county homeowner an additional $2.71 each month.
The board scheduled an April 6 public hearing to allow residents to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget, which also proposes the elimination of the $23 annual motor vehicle license fee that taxpayers pay for each vehicle they own as part of their personal property bill. Proceeds from this fund go to the county’s general fund.
Light told supervisors the proposed tangible personal property tax rate for next fiscal year drops from $6.46 for each $100 of assessed value to $6.10. Light said that 36-cent drop will be offset by an increase in the assessed value of motor vehicles.
Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said the change should not significantly impact the majority of vehicle owners in the county, where the average vehicle is valued below $20,000, based on National Automobile Dealers Association estimates.
Citizens will have several opportunities to watch and participate in budget planning sessions leading up to the April public hearing.
Two budget work sessions are scheduled for March 23 and 25. If necessary, another work session will take place March 30 and the public hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Another budget work session is scheduled for April 13 and if necessary, another one will be held on April 20, the day supervisors adopt the new budget.
All county meetings can be viewed on multiple social media channels and through the county’s closed-circuit television channel through Comcast channel 23, Cox channel 90 and Verizon channel 39. Video archives of previous meetings are posted on the county’s website.
