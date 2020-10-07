Stafford supervisors will consider repealing latest cemetery provisions

On Tuesday, Supervisor Gary Snellings, who introduced the motion to repeal the cemetery provisions, said he believes doing so will prevent future financial burden on county residents as a result of the lawsuit.

“I firmly believe that we need to repeal it, mainly because of the cost that we’re incurring as taxpayers,” said Snellings. “I know we’re over $200,000 in costs and it’s mounting daily.”

Supervisors agreed to vote Oct. 20 on whether to schedule a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on repealing the ordinance. It could be held as early as Oct. 29.

“Hopefully, the Justice Department will drop their lawsuit, save that money, and the homeowners and property owners are still protected because they have the right to refuse it,” Snellings said.

Snellings was referring to a section of the Code of Virginia that states residents in the vicinity of a proposed cemetery must provide consent before construction of a new cemetery begins. The code states cemeteries will not be established “within 250 yards of any residence without the consent of the owner of the legal and equitable title of the residence, provided that subject to the foregoing if the location for the proposed cemetery is separated from any residence by a state highway.”