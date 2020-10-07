Stafford supervisors will consider repealing latest cemetery provisions

Feeling the pressure of an impending federal lawsuit for their handling of a proposed Muslim cemetery, Stafford supervisors agreed on Tuesday to explore changing the county’s cemetery ordinance one more time.
The latest decision marks the third time in five years that county cemetery rules have come to the board since the All Muslim Association of America paid $800,000 for 29 acres in the 1500 block of Garrisonville Road to build a cemetery in 2015. The first time supervisors updated the cemetery ordinance, about a year after the purchase, they expanded the distance required between graves and private wells from the state standard of 100 feet to 900 feet, which thwarted the AMAA’s plan.
The AMAA and Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the county and its supervisors, arguing the 2016 ordinance was “discriminatory, arbitrary and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, the U.S. and the Virginia Constitutions, and Virginia’s Dillon Rule.”
County officials changed the cemetery rules once again in August upon the advice of a consultant, reducing the setback from private wells to 656 feet.
“We don’t know why the county, again, changed the ordinance in a way that’s still inconsistent with the advice of the Virginia Department of Health. ... It still violates our legal rights,” said Melanie Westover–Yanez, special counsel with Milbank, the law firm representing the AMAA. “We can surmise that it’s to deflect attention away from our claim.”
On Tuesday, Supervisor Gary Snellings, who introduced the motion to repeal the cemetery provisions, said he believes doing so will prevent future financial burden on county residents as a result of the lawsuit.
“I firmly believe that we need to repeal it, mainly because of the cost that we’re incurring as taxpayers,” said Snellings. “I know we’re over $200,000 in costs and it’s mounting daily.”
Supervisors agreed to vote Oct. 20 on whether to schedule a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on repealing the ordinance. It could be held as early as Oct. 29.
“Hopefully, the Justice Department will drop their lawsuit, save that money, and the homeowners and property owners are still protected because they have the right to refuse it,” Snellings said.
Snellings was referring to a section of the Code of Virginia that states residents in the vicinity of a proposed cemetery must provide consent before construction of a new cemetery begins. The code states cemeteries will not be established “within 250 yards of any residence without the consent of the owner of the legal and equitable title of the residence, provided that subject to the foregoing if the location for the proposed cemetery is separated from any residence by a state highway.”
But according to the amended complaint filed against the county and its supervisors on Sept. 18, the AMAA “obtained neighbor consents required by the Code of Virginia.” Additionally, on Dec. 21, 2018, the AMAA requested a variance from the Board of Zoning Appeals that confirmed the cemetery complied with Health Department regulations, the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, Virginia consent and setback requirements, and would not be within 250 feet of any residence across a state highway or within 200 feet of any private well across a state highway.
The setback distance fracas began almost immediately after the AMAA purchased land for the cemetery. At that time, the required setback from private wells in Stafford was 100 feet, a standard the Virginia Department of Health still maintains. AMAA made the purchase after inquiring and receiving confirmation from the county that the property was zoned for cemetery use by right.
About 18 months after the AMAA purchased the land, Stafford officials adopted the 900-foot setback requirement from drinking wells. That change prevented the AMAA from using the land for a cemetery and prompted accusations of religious discrimination that led to a Department of Justice investigation and, ultimately, legal action.
Lawyers for the AMAA argue, in part, that the new rule passed in 2016 not only exceeded state requirements, but was made arbitrarily, without any scientific analysis or study and the ordinance was “discriminatory, arbitrary, and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom.”
Attorneys for the AMAA allege the campaign to change the ordinance was championed by Rock Hill Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who met with a member of the Stafford County Agricultural Commission in 2015 and indicated she was aware of the AMAA’s purchase. The AMAA complaint alleges Vanuch “was concerned that it was planning to develop a cemetery on this land, and wanted to change the cemetery ordinance.”
The complaint references an email dated April 23, 2015, where a Stafford County Agricultural Commission member advised a member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors of Vanuch’s concerns. Vanuch lives across the street from the proposed cemetery.
In August, four years after the 900-foot requirement was established, Stafford supervisors once again revised the cemetery rules to require new cemeteries be at least 656 feet from private wells. This revision followed the release of a $35,000 study by Environmental Consulting Services that recommended cemeteries be established at “a more appropriate, scientifically defensible setback distance.”
The AMAA noted that the new setback is still well above the 100-foot state recommendation.
“Both the intended and actual effect of the ordinance is no different than what was intended in 2016,” said Yanez. “They both discriminatorily block the AMAA cemetery and substantially burden our religious exercise.”
In August, Vanuch said the 656-foot setback was established to “protect drinking water—nothing more, nothing less—based on the data we have.”
Lawyers for the AMAA suggest the county’s actions surround the Garrisonville Road cemetery case are part of a pattern.
In 2015, county officials foreclosed another Muslim group’s efforts to build a cemetery by subjecting it to a then-existing size requirement not applicable to churchyard cemeteries. According to the AMAA lawyers, that group notified the county that the Islamic faith does not permit cemeteries to be co-located with a mosque, but the county stood firm in its refusal to treat the cemetery as a churchyard. That cemetery was never developed.
The AMAA operates a cemetery in the 1000 block of Brooke Road in southern Stafford. That cemetery has reached capacity.
